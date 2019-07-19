Jersey Shore: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Thinks His On-Off Girlfriend Jen Harley Might Be Pregnant Again

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro dropped a bombshell on his roomies during Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

In the wake of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino‘s sentencing, the cast decided to road-trip to the Stony Creek Ranch in Lake George, New York, to take his mind off of things. (On Oct. 5, 2018, Mike, 37, was sentenced to eight months in prison and two years of supervised release in his tax evasion case.)

“I think this trip will be good for Mike, [to] get him away from paparazzi. They’re outside his house,” said Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio. “Get him away from cell service, get him away from everybody, clear his head.”

“After my sentencing, I’ll be honest with you guys, I did not expect this result or this outcome to be handed to me,” admitted Mike, who had been seeking probation. “So maybe it’s a good idea to get some time with my friends up in the country, upstate New York, one with nature. Could be a good situation.”

But the spotlight quickly shifted from Mike’s situation to Ronnie, 33, after he revealed during an evening bonfire session that his on-off girlfriend Jen Harley might be pregnant again. (The two, who share 15-month-old daughter Ariana Sky, have a well-documented history of alleged abuse on both sides.)

“You might be pregnant?” demanded Jenni “JWoww” Farley. “Shut the f— up. Ronaldo, are you serious?”

“Maybe,” he replied. “She’s late. … She wants to take [a pregnancy test] now, but I told her to wait. I want to be there when she does it.”

“My mind is blown right now,” Mike admitted.

But Ronnie seemed unfazed.

“I love being a father,” he said. “I mean, I did it once. Second time will be the same thing, if not better.”

“I’m excited about it, you know,” he added. “I would rather have another child with Jen than have another child with another woman. Why would I want to have three baby moms? It’s like, let’s have kids, get one baby’s mom, and that’s what it is.”

In their interviews with producers, the rest of the cast wasn’t quite so optimistic about the situation.

“It’s definitely crazy to think Jen’s pregnant again, because we just never know where they are in their relationship — if they’re happy, if they’re fighting, if she’s dragging him with a car,” said Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. “I just want them to be good before they bring another baby into the world.”

“I feel like they need about five years of therapy before another child,” added Jenni. “It’s my opinion, I’m allowed to have it. But apparently, they’re fine. As he’s sitting there with another black eye.”

“Like, what the f—, dude? You haven’t learned yet?” said Pauly. “Their relationship is a roller coaster. The last thing they need to do is have another baby. Ron says he’s fine with it, but we all know it’s only a matter of time before he falls apart.”

Ronnie, meanwhile, seemed hurt by their reactions.

“I thought we were in a judgment-free zone,” he said. “What, me having a kid is a f—ing joke? Since when has that become a joke?”

The next day, Jenni, 34, brought up the topic once again, much to Ronnie’s irritation — especially considering she was going through her own relationship drama, but refused to talk about it. (In September, she filed for divorce from Roger Mathews after almost three years of marriage.) When Ronnie point-blank asked about Roger, she swiftly shut the conversation down before storming out.

“We’re good. There’s nothing really to talk about,” she said. “I don’t want to make it a thing. I’m not talking about it.”

Ronnie wasn’t pleased.

“Honestly, it gets f—ing real annoying that Jenni wants to always talk about my relationship, but then she won’t talk about going through a divorce,” he said. “I’m not trying to be disrespectful, I’m not saying, ‘Hey, let’s put your s— out there,’ but your s— is out there. So why are we acting like it doesn’t exist?”

“I don’t get it. You are going through a rough time,” he continued. “We are family, we’re roommates, we’re here to support each other. Why aren’t you letting us support you? Jenni’s definitely doing what I was doing when all the s— went down with me and Jen. I just tried to act like it was fine, like I was fine, but I wasn’t.”

“You just try to act like it’s fine, but you’re through a divorce with somebody you love,” he added. “It doesn’t f—ing make sense. I really do want to be like, ‘Yo, how do you feel?’ But she’s going to lie and act like everything is peaches and cream. There’s no way that you are happy right now.”

