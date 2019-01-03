Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Named 'Person of Interest' in Alleged Burglary at Jen Harley's Home: Reports

The drama between Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley is flaring up again.

Amid the news that the Jersey Shore star and the mother of his child reportedly split again after a New Year’s Eve fight, he’s also being considered a person of interest in an alleged burglary at her home, according to multiple news reports.

TMZ reports that Ortiz-Magro, 33, stormed off after getting into a fight with Harley, 31, at a Las Vegas club. According to the outlet, when Harley returned home that night, her home had allegedly been ransacked. She reportedly told authorities she believes Ortiz-Magro broke in. PEOPLE has not independently verified her claims.

RadarOnline reports that officers responded to the house at about 3:23 a.m. on Jan. 1 for a burglary call. (In the state of Nevada, damaging property constitutes as burglary.) The investigation is reportedly ongoing; according to TMZ, Ortiz-Magro is not officially a suspect because there are no witnesses or video evidence he committed the alleged burglary.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and reps for Ortiz-Magro and Harley did not immediately return PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

It is unclear where the couple’s 9-month-old daughter Ariana was during the incident.

This isn’t the first time the two, whose tumultuous relationship unfolded on Jersey Shore Family Vacation, have made headlines for an alleged burglary. On the Dec. 13 season finale of the MTV show, Harley called Ortiz-Magro while he was in New Jersey with the rest of the cast to inform him that their Las Vegas home was robbed overnight while she and their infant daughter were asleep.

On the show, Ortiz-Magro’s roommates openly questioned whether she was telling the truth.

“I don’t buy it. Not for one second,” said Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio. “Jen is up to no good. Because the last time I talked to Ronnie, he had blocked her, and I think she’s just doing this to get Ronnie to talk to her.”

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino admitted he was completely “befuddled.”

“This whole situation with Jen is crazy,” he said. “There is a calamity or crisis once a week, like clockwork.”

However, Harley defended herself, on social media, writing, “I love how everyone wants to talk s–t on me in the clip I just seen on JS the night I got robbed,” she wrote. “I did not call Ron expecting it to be broadcasted on tv I didn’t even know he talked about it until now. 4 of my neighbors got robbed that night I woke up to a man in my house with my Daughter there and my friends 14 year old daughter. I don’t see how this situation has become your entertainment or a reason to call me crazy bc the cast wants to talk s–t about me!!”