Jersey Shore: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Opens Up to Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino About Rehab Stint

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro had a heart-to-heart about their sobriety journeys on Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

After Mike, 38, completed an eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion last September, he reunited with his roomies to catch up on everything he had missed while he was away. One major development? Ronnie, 34, had checked into a holistic treatment center in West Palm Beach, Florida, to deal with alcohol abuse and depression for about a month in January 2019.

“While I was in prison, I was always thinking about Ron,” said Mike, who himself is four years sober after battling a prescription painkiller addiction. “Because Ron is in for an uphill battle for the rest of his life. In prison, I wasn’t able to be there, but now I want to be there for him.”

He pulled him aside to congratulate him on seeking help.

“You look good, you look clear,” he said. “I know you went to treatment and whatnot, but I’ve been in prison for eight months. So I don’t know what happened, you know what I mean? And I would have wished for me not to be in prison so I could be there for you.”

“It’s been a good change,” Ronnie said. “I’m definitely in a better place than last year. … It’s a better life, bro. I just feel better, more clear-headed. That s— wasn’t working, and you said you’ve got to try something new, right?”

Mike said he was “glad” his friend had learned from the experience.

“Some of the mistakes that I made when I went to treatment … was I really didn’t listen,” he admitted. “But, you know, if you went and listened and learned some of the tools to live your best life and be your best self, it’s invaluable.”

“I want you to know that you can call me for anything,” he said as the two hugged it out. “I’m very proud of you.”

Ronnie, who shares 2-year-old daughter Ariana with his ex Jen Harley, said he could see similarities between himself and Mike.

“I think we both have seen the bad and the good. I feel like maybe that’s why we butted heads so much — we were kind of alike,” he said. “Mike’s such an inspiration because he turned himself around. The fact that he’s been through everything he’s been through and he can keep the positive attitude no matter what, I want to be like that. I want to be that happy.”

And Mike was equally impressed by the changes he saw in Ronnie.

“Ronnie has learned from some of his mistakes,” he said. “I just hope that he stays on that track.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.