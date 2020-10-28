Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Posts Steamy Kissing Photo with New Woman

Both Ronnie-Ortiz Magro and his ex Jen Harley debuted new relationships on Instagram this week

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has a new woman in his life.

On Tuesday, the Jersey Shore star posted a steamy photo on Instagram of him holding up his new flame, Saffire Matos, as the two shared a passionate kiss on a yacht.

The two are vacationing together in Puerto Rico, where they went boating around the Dorado Reef.

In the picture, Matos — who runs a Staten Island business, Lashes by Bear — is wearing a yellow string bikini and a navy patterned bucket hat while Ortiz-Magro, 34, sports red swim trunks.

"BearCations!!!! ❤️" the reality star captioned the shot.

Fellow Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino joked in the comments, "What in the single Ronnie is goin on here?!"

A rep for Ortiz-Magro did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A source told E! News that Ortiz-Magro is "totally smitten" with Matos, though they aren't official yet.

The reveal comes nearly six months after he reached a plea deal in his domestic violence case with ex-girlfriend Jen Harley.

Harley, 33, also teased a budding romance on Instagram this week. On Tuesday, she posted a photo with a new man during a birthday trip to Miami, identified by E! News as businessman Justin Hensley.

On her Instagram Story, she shared a shot of Hensley picking her up and kissing her while the two were on a yacht together — similar to Ortiz-Magro's post.

"Obsessed with you," she captioned the photo.

Ortiz-Magro and Harley share 2-year-old daughter Ariana. The exes have a volatile relationship history, each having accused the other of abuse and infidelity.

In October 2019, Ortiz-Magro was arrested following an alleged altercation with Harley. He was charged with misdemeanor counts of domestic violence, brandishing a weapon, child endangerment, resisting arrest and making criminal threats, a Los Angeles City Attorney's office spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE at the time. He was additionally charged with willingly and unlawfully depriving Harley of her personal liberty.

He pleaded not guilty in November 2019 to seven charges, including false imprisonment of Harley, his rep confirmed to PEOPLE. Two charges, brandishing a weapon and making criminal threats, were dropped in February, with the reality star's lawyer telling PEOPLE at the time, "We are hoping further investigation will yield similar results."