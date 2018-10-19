Jersey Shore: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Reveals He's in Therapy with Jen Harley After Her Arrest

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro wants to make things work with Jen Harley — and his roommates can’t believe it.

On Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Ronnie flew in from Las Vegas to surprise Deena Cortese at her baby’s sex reveal party. Leading up to the event, the rest of the cast had no idea whether he would be coming, considering it was after Jen allegedly dragged him with her car while their infant daughter was in the backseat — putting him in a sling. (She was arrested and charged with domestic battery; the Clark County District Attorney’s Office later confirmed to PEOPLE that there was “insufficient evidence” to prosecute her.)

“Last time we talked to Ron, he got run over by Jen in a car and he was in the hospital,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi said. “He didn’t come to Seaside. All of us are concerned about Ron, we don’t know what’s going on with him. But he’s our family, he’s our brother, and we just want to make sure he’s okay.”

When he walked in, everyone was shocked.

“Seeing Ronnie is like seeing Bigfoot,” Vinny Guadagnino joked. “You hear about him on TMZ every day and then to see him in person is kind of wild. I don’t really know how to react.”

“We haven’t really spoken to Ron,” Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino said. “We’ve been hearing so many things on the news and I have more questions than I have answers right now.”

“I feel like I’m seeing a ghost,” Nicole added.

But Ronnie was “happy” to be there. “I needed to be around everybody,” he said. “I miss you guys.”

When he sat down with Vinny and Mike, they gently broached the subject of what had happened with Jen. Ronnie looked visibly uncomfortable, brushing off the incident as an “accident.”

“Everything is good,” he said. “It’s whatever, bro. It is what it is.”

“How did you end up outside of the vehicle?” Mike asked.

“I just got out and she pulled off,” Ronnie said.

“It wasn’t like she tried to drag you?” Mike pressed.

“Nah, nah, nah,” Ronnie said. “I got out of the car, she drove off, maybe — I think I grabbed onto the door and I fell. It was just a bunch of unfortunate events, bro.”

“We’re going to do some couples therapy,” he continued, saying they were trying to work it out. “Seven hours of therapy a day. It’s like school and then you take the f—ing final.”

The boys were dumbfounded, and Vinny warned his friend against it.

“I will say that due to the recent order of events, I don’t think you should be with Jen,” he said. “But if you are doing this stuff, it might not hurt. If it doesn’t work out, I pray to God that you’ll be like, ‘All right, we tried everything we could.’ “

“What the f— is this kid doing?” Vinny added later. “I’m honestly scared. Because this is a serious thing. Like, Jen literally is dragging Ronnie with a car and she went to jail. So that whole situation terrifies me.”

“The man was dragged by a vehicle on three flat tires by his baby moms,” Mike said. “And now, him and Jen are trying to work this out. Woah.”

A few days later, the cast and a few of their significant others headed out to celebrate Pauly’s birthday in Atlantic City for the weekend. No one knew whether Ronnie would bring Jen, but they were hoping he wouldn’t.

“Jen is really scary,” Vinny said. “Last time we saw her she was a crazy person. If the baby mama comes to A.C., like, I’m honestly scared.”

“There’s definitely a possibility that she could ruin the birthday celebrations,” Mike said.

“If Ronnie brings Jen to Atlantic City, I think it’s going to be a disaster,” Pauly predicted. “In Vegas, it brought the mood down completely and I do not want that to happen in Jersey.”

Ronnie ended up showing up alone, and everyone was relieved — until he revealed at dinner a few hours later that Jen was actually in town and hoping to join them.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of stuff that’s been going on with me and Jen,” he said. “And she is in town and she’s here. I would love for her to be with us this weekend. Would you guys mind if she would come to Pauly’s gig tomorrow and just hang out? We’re all a family, I want to put it out there and I don’t want to make people feel uncomfortable.”

“We’ve actually been good recently,” he promised. “I just needed s— to be aired out and it was, and I’m good.”

The roomies couldn’t believe it.

“What the f—, Ron?” Jenni “JWoww” Farley said. “You didn’t go to Seaside because you were dragged by a car and now you’re like, ‘Yeah, be cool with her.’ I don’t know where to go with this. This is next level mind-f—ing.”

“This situation with Ron and Jen is obviously a buzzkill,” Mike said. “But it doesn’t surprise me at all, because it happens everywhere we go. I just hope that that particular energy doesn’t get seeped into our weekend.”

“Obviously we’re all just terrified,” Vinny added. “But he’s going to do whatever he wants anyway, so there’s not much we can do.”

Realizing they couldn’t say no, they reluctantly agreed to have her join them.

“I mean, she can come,” Vinny said. “I’ve always wanted to be on TMZ!”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.