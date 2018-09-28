Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Vows to Become a 'Better Person and a Better Father'

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro‘s daughter will always be his main priority.

On Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the new father decided to stock his house with all-new baby supplies for his infant daughter Ariana Sky after a heated altercation with her mother Jen Harley.

“With everything being so crazy with Jen and the baby, I think that me and Jen need to work on ourselves separately,” he explained. “I’m just in the mindset of not really thinking about me and Jen, I’m just thinking about the baby. Jen just moved into the other house and she has all the baby stuff, and I want Ariana to have everything that she needs — the basics.”

Enter Operation Four Guidos and a Baby. Enlisting the help of Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Ronnie loaded up on everything from diapers to car seats and headed over to the house to unpack.

“This is a real special moment for us and Ron,” said Pauly. “We’re helping him do the right thing and letting him know that he has a support system here for this little precious baby.”

“I’m very proud of Ron,” added Mike. “He’s taking steps to address some of the life situations that he’s facing. He’s really going through it. His life is, unfortunately, similar to a dumpster fire.”

At the house, Ronnie gave the boys a tour of the premises — including the infamous staircase where Harley went live on Instagram in the middle of one of their fights, and the multiple TVs she allegedly broke after going “on a rampage.” Together, the guys cleaned up and unpacked all the new baby supplies, and Ronnie was more than happy to take an important “step forward in starting to let go of the past.”

“I could sit around and be miserable and mopey, but what does that solve?” he said. “All that’s doing is breaking me down more and killing me inside when I’m supposed to be becoming a better person and a better father for my daughter.”

“It’s definitely a step forward to be the most prepared as possible,” he added. “When I do get Ariana and she starts spending time with me, I want her to have everything that she needs.”

Meanwhile, back in Jersey, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley had their own drama to sort out. The two hadn’t spoken since Jenni left Vegas early, and she was still feeling hurt that Nicole didn’t participate in a Mother’s Day video her husband Roger had arranged.

“Nicole texted me earlier today, and I’m just a little unprepared,” Jenni said. “This is the longest that Nicole and I have gone without speaking. I’m nervous to have this conversation, but I’d rather get it over with now and clear the air.”

When they sat down together, Nicole urged her best friend to communicate more openly in the future.

“If it were me, because I’m different and I’m emotional, if I saw the video and you weren’t in it I would call you right away and be like, ‘What the f—?’ ” she said. “I feel like best friends need to always tell each other s—.”

Jenni agreed, and they both apologized.

“Good friends fight,” she said. “But that bitch is going into an old person’s home with me. I don’t want that s— changed in any other direction and her ending up at the old people’s home with someone else!”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.