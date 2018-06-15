Jersey Shore's Ronnie Breaks Down Over Failed Relationships: 'I Have to Re-Evaluate My Life'

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro‘s relationship with Jen Harley has been a roller coaster of ups and downs — and he finally cracked.

On Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, much of the plot focused on Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino as he prepared to propose to his then-girlfriend, now fiancée Lauren Pesce while she was visiting the roomies in Miami. But seeing his longtime frenemy so content in his stable relationship stirred up plenty of emotions for Ronnie, who found himself reflecting on his rocky relationship with Jen — and the larger picture of his troubled love life.

During a heart-to-heart with Vinny Guadagnino‘s mom Paula, Ronnie revealed he moved to Las Vegas to be with Jen — and got her pregnant just two weeks later. (They welcomed their first child together, daughter Ariana Sky, on April 3.)

Sitting down with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley later, he admitted that he had his reservations about the relationship working out.

“Truthfully, I just don’t trust her,” he said.

“I came into the house trying to put up this front,” he continued. “I don’t like bringing outside s— into the house, so I try to work through it myself which you can’t do, because everybody needs help.”

Jen Harley and Ronnie Magro Jen Harley/Instagram

By the end of the episode, with Mike’s proposal just around the corner, Ronnie began to “spiral.” After everyone else went to bed, he ended up crying while taping a solo confessional.

“After talking to Vinny’s mom and seeing the happiness that Mike has, I’m realizing I have to re-evaluate my life and myself and my relationship,” he said. “Everyone else goes and they f—ing live their life and they’re f—ing happy and I don’t f—ing have all the s— they have. It’s just me.”

He even brought his past relationship with former costar Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola. (Their tumultuous on-again, off-again romance lasted eight years, three of which were captured on the original run of Jersey Shore from 2009-12. Sammi, 31, previously explained she opted out of the MTV reboot to focus on her businesses and her relationship — and avoid “potentially toxic situations,” presumably referring to Ronnie.)

“Who the f— is the right person at this point? Because I’m with a girl for eight years and that s— didn’t work out,” he said tearfully. “Now I got a girl pregnant after a year and it’s probably not going to work out. What is it? Please tell me. Because I f—ing have no idea. I don’t know. Here I am, the same crying-a— bitch Ronnie in the same f—ing place in the same f—ing house.”

Ronnie and Jen’s relationship has been on-again, off-again in the months since they welcomed their daughter. Though they’ve being doing their best to co-parent, it appears the relationship can’t be salvaged.

“They tried to make it work, but they just set each other off and fight constantly,” a source told PEOPLE last month. “It’s better they are apart, and they are slowly realizing that. It will be better for their daughter in the end.”

Another source told PEOPLE the two “can be toxic together.”

“When things are good, they’re good, but when they’re bad, they’re really bad,” said the source. “When you put two alphas in a room together, they’re going to clash.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.