Jersey Shore: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Calls Ex Jen Harley 'F---ing Fake' for Questioning His Sobriety

The drama between Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his on-off girlfriend Jen Harley continued on Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

After supporting Vinny Guadagnino at his Chippendales debut in Las Vegas, the roomies headed to another strip club to celebrate. But Ronnie, who at the time had just completed a 30-day stint in rehab, decided to head back to the hotel.

“My strip club days are behind me,” he explained. “That’s not the place for me right now while I’m going through my sobriety. I don’t want to risk any of that for a night out at the strip club.”

Little did he know, Jenni “JWoww” Farley had secretly invited Jen to meet them out that night. Her reasoning? While Ronnie had told them everything was fine with Jen, Jen had actually messaged Angelina Pivarnick alleging Ronnie had been “MIA” for the last week. Not knowing who to believe, Jenni decided she had to get to the bottom of it.

When Jen arrived, she sat down with Jenni, Angelina and Deena Cortese, claiming she hadn’t seen Ronnie in days and that he had been “talking s—” to her over text. She said she was worried about him, which led the girls to question his sobriety.

“He tries to make it like you’re the problem. Now I know it isn’t you,” Deena told Jen. “Honestly, I think he’s f—ed up for whatever the f— he’s doing. He needs to get his s— together.”

Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio texted Ronnie informing him that Jen was at the club. Ronnie, who was in the middle of doing an interview with producers back at the hotel when he got the text, chose to remove himself from the situation. He spent the night at his house, without a film crew.

“I’ve done a lot of work lately on myself and I know my limit,” he told producers off-camera. “I can’t relapse because of her. It can’t happen.”

When the rest of the group finally got back to the suite, they had no idea what to expect — especially because they had seen the barrage of angry texts Ronnie had sent Jen mere hours ago, after he found out where she was. He was nowhere to be found. The next morning, Jenni admitted she may have taken things too far.

“I feel bad,” she said. “Maybe I crossed the line this time.”

But when Ronnie did show up, he was surprisingly calm, even though he wasn’t happy to hear the things his baby mama had said about him. And when he found out Jenni was the one who invited her, he was particularly upset.

“Why would you invite her, Jenni? I’m not inviting [your ex-husband] Roger [Mathews] out,” he said. “Why would you do that? If I’m not going to be there, you have no right to invite her out to a strip club. … Let her f—ing go home to her f—ing daughter.” (The two share 17-month-old daughter Ariana Sky.)

“She’s such a f—ing fake person,” he continued. “This is why I’m upset. She knew I wasn’t going to be there, so that’s why she went. She’ll do anything to try to manipulate the situation and make it seem like it’s me and try to say I’m off my sobriety. Like, come on.”

The roomies were relieved to hear his side of the story — and elated when he told them the relationship was over for good.

“I’m happy he finally told us what was going on and the truth with everything,” Deena said. “I’m happy he is still sober. I feel bad for Ron, I definitely do.”

“Ronnie is admitting that he’s done with Jen and it’s the last straw and it’s over. He’s been clear-headed, sober, which makes me believe him,” said Vinny. “I’m going to hope for the best.”

“Of course I feel bad, knowing what I know now about Jen,” Jenni added. “Ronnie’s my brother, I just want him to be okay.”

PEOPLE confirmed last month that Ronnie and Jen had once again called it quits.

“They’re broken up. She’s moved out of the house,” a source said. “Ron wants to focus on his daughter and her well-being.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.