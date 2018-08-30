Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Breaks Down: 'I Need to Go Home and Find My Daughter'

Has Ronnie Ortiz-Magro reached his breaking point?

On last week’s season premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the new dad finally came clean about the extent of his issues with Jen Harley, alleging she has kept their newborn baby from him for days at a time. And in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode, it looks like the situation has to get worse before it gets better.

“Ron is just very confused right now,” says Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino as Ronnie cries in the bathroom. “He has so much in front of his face, he can’t see.”

“My roommates, they always said, ‘You’re going to be a great father, Ron,’ ” says Ronnie. “The thought of not seeing my daughter smile and laugh, it gets me going.”

Suddenly, he emerges from the bathroom and announces that he’s leaving.

“I’m out. I’m going back home,” he says. “I swear to God, I can’t deal with this. I can’t. It’s just like, too much.”

“Maybe you just need a day,” suggests Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio.

“I just need to f—ing go home, bro. That’s what I need to do,” says Ronnie. “I’ve got to get the f— out of here. I need to go home and find my daughter.”

Ronnie starts putting on his shoes as his roommates stand around helplessly, unsure of what’s even going on.

“I don’t even know where the hell Ronnie’s going,” says Pauly. “Is he going home, is he going to the baby mama’s house? Where’s the baby? Are they going to fight? I don’t know what’s going to go down.”

In the hallway, Ronnie, clearly emotional, runs into series creator/producer SallyAnn Salsano, who does her best to calm him down — but he’s made up his mind.

“I’m going home. I can’t deal with this s—,” he says. “I need to go home. I want to go home to my kid is what I want to do.”

RELATED VIDEO: Jersey Shore Cast Gave Ronnie ‘Tough Love’ During Drama with On-Off Girlfriend: ‘It Was Hard’

Last week, the MTV stars opened up about their roommate’s tumultuous relationship while appearing on PEOPLE Now. (The on-again, off-again couple welcomed a daughter, baby Ariana Sky, in April, but in the months that followed made headlines for multiple heated altercations in Las Vegas, some of which will unfold on the show.)

“You’re going to see me giving him a little bit of tough love in the first couple of episodes,” said Jenni “JWoww” Farley. “It just stems from, honestly, love. We love him, we want the best for him. Sometimes when people are in it, they don’t realize what it’s like looking from the outside in. You’ve kind of got to wake that person up.”

“It was hard on us, too,” said Mike. “Because we were trying to support him in this difficult situation that he was in and at certain times we didn’t know what to do.”

“We still wanted to enjoy our vacation, too, you know!” quipped Pauly. “But what’s dope about our show is people go through what he’s going through and you get to actually live it, see it, breathe it with us.”

“You get to see what that’s actually like, and that’s what cool,” he continued. “You tune in and see how we handle it, how he handles it, how we help him and how we’re there for our brother.”

And at the end of the day, Ronnie is focused on fatherhood.

“He’s a great dad, he’s a great person, he has a good heart,” said Deena Cortese. “I think that he’s going to be an amazing father.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.