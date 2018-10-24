Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Posts Photo of a Black Eye, Apologizes for 'Lying' to Friends

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his on-off girlfriend Jen Harley may be having trouble again.

On Wednesday, the Jersey Shore star posted a close-up photo of his bruised face and black eye on his Instagram Story, captioning it: “Sorry for lying to my friends and family, sometimes u love people so much your [sic] willing to lie and the hurt [sic] the people that love u the most to protect. @JenX Kidddddddddddd.”

Reps for MTV and Ortiz-Magro did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Harley’s legal representative Michael Cristalli tells PEOPLE they “do not know when that photo was taken or how the injury occurred.”

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro/Instagram

The photo, which has since been deleted, comes a week after MTV’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation captured the aftermath of a June incident in which Harley allegedly dragged Ortiz-Magro with her car while their infant daughter was in the backseat, landing him in a sling.

She was arrested and charged with domestic battery; the Clark County District Attorney’s Office later confirmed to PEOPLE that there was “insufficient evidence” to prosecute her.

“The Clark County District Attorney, whose job it is to investigate and prosecute crimes, found on at least two prior occasions that there was insufficient evidence to prosecute a case against her,” Harley’s lawyer Cristalli says. “No crimes have been committed against Ronnie as the prosecuting agencies have determined. We are prepared to initiate legal action against him for this continued public harassment.”

LVMPD/Splash News

On the show, Ortiz-Magro, 32, brushed off the incident as an “accident.”

“Everything is good,” he told costars Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Vinny Guadagnino. “It’s whatever, bro. It is what it is.”

Asked how he ended up outside of the vehicle, Ortiz-Magro said he got out and Harley “just pulled off,” insisting she didn’t try to drag him.

“I got out of the car, she drove off, maybe — I think I grabbed onto the door and I fell,” he said. “It was just a bunch of unfortunate events, bro.”

When they heard the couple was trying to work things out, the cast was dumbfounded — and openly warned him against it.

“I will say that due to the recent order of events, I don’t think you should be with Jen,” Guadagnino said.

“What the f— is this kid doing?” he continued. “I’m honestly scared. Because this is a serious thing. Like, Jen literally is dragging Ronnie with a car and she went to jail. So that whole situation terrifies me.”

Earlier this month, Ortiz-Magro and Harley appeared to be doing well. She recently said the two were the “best we’ve ever been,” and during a Q&A session with her followers on her Instagram Story, she blamed the reality show for their relationship drama.

“Honestly the show has been the route [sic] to all our problems,” she wrote, adding that she doesn’t watch it and wants him to quit for the sake of their relationship.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.