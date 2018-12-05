Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Narrowly Avoids a Bar Fight: 'I'll F—ing Drop You, Bro'

Things are getting heated on this week’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro almost ends up in a nasty bar fight with a guy who’s been provoking the cast throughout the night.

“I’m about to go f— homeboy up,” he says. “I have so much going on in my life, I’m about to release it on this f—ing chooch right now.”

The guy decides to leave the bar with his friends, but Ronnie and the rest of the cast follow them outside.

“I will f—ing drop you, bro,” Ronnie threatens. “You can call me fat, you can say my tan sucks, you can call me short, but don’t f—ing touch my chain and call me baby, unless you’re my girl.”

The guy takes the hint and disappears, but his girlfriend doesn’t — and it turns out she’s one of Angelina Pivarnick‘s old rivals from back in the day. She starts taunting Angelina from the street.

“That girl is such a trash bag,” Angelina rants. “She stalks my life, she’s obsessed with me, wants to f—ing bang every guy that talks to me. She’s a stripper and she’s a piece of s—. She just keeps running her freaking mouth, and I’m not going to handle somebody talking s— about me.”

It only escalates from there. Within seconds of Angelina approaching her, the girl lunges over the balcony and starts yanking at Angelina’s extensions while a bouncer desperately tries to separate them.

Tune in to watch the rest of the fight unfold on Jersey Shore Family Vacation this Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV, followed by a brand-new episode of Floribama Shore at 9:00 p.m.