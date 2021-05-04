Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Won't Be Charged with a Felony in Domestic Violence Case

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested last month on suspicion of intimate partner violence and now faces a potential misdemeanor charge

Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will not be charged with a felony in his recent domestic violence case.

Ortiz-Magro's case has been handed down from the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office to the City Attorney's Office, the D.A.'s Office confirmed to PEOPLE. As a result, the reality star now faces a misdemeanor charge for the incident rather than a felony.

"If this reporting is true, as we said from the beginning, initial reports and unreviewed charges are often and in Ronnie's case, wrong," his lawyers said in a statement shared with PEOPLE Tuesday. "We are glad the DA's office made this decision not to charge a felony. We will await a decision from the County Attorney's office."

Ortiz-Magro, 35, was arrested on April 22 in Los Angeles on suspicion of intimate partner violence with injuries and with priors, a spokesperson for the LAPD previously told PEOPLE. He was taken to jail before being released later that day on $100,000 bail.

In a statement at the time, his lawyer told PEOPLE: "We have just learned of the new allegations against Ronnie and need some additional time to further investigate. As such, we will not be making any other statements at this time."

In a post on his Instagram Story the following Monday, Ortiz-Magro said he was "grateful for all of my real friends."

"I take all experiences as lessons," he continued. "You learn who really cares about you when your [sic] down and out and than [sic] you see who doesn't! But I guess they call it the weeding process."

"Thank you to my real friends who haven't left my side and haven't betrayed me," he added.

That same day, his girlfriend Saffire Matos also addressed the news on her Instagram Story, according to a screenshot obtained by Page Six, asking fans for "privacy." The pair have been dating since last fall.

"Ronnie and I are fine," she began. "There is a lot of misleading information floating around out there. With anybody who reached out with concern I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that's being portrayed out there are not facts."

"I don't think it's fair that people are using false accusations to gain attention," she continued. "Please leave Ron and I alone. You don't know what someone is going through at the end of the day."

Ortiz-Magro is currently on probation as part of a plea deal he agreed to in 2020 from a previous domestic violence case involving his ex-girlfriend Jenn Harley.

Last May, the MTV star pleaded no contest to one count of domestic battery and one count of resisting arrest, TMZ reported at the time. He was ordered to 36 months probation, 30 days of community service, and to donate $20,000 to a battered women's shelter in Los Angeles.

Harley, 32, was not involved in the recent incident. After Ortiz-Magro's arrest, she drove through the night from Las Vegas to L.A. to retrieve their 3-year-old daughter, Ariana. The toddler was in her father's care at the time of his arrest, a source previously told PEOPLE.