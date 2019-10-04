Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Arrested in Alleged Domestic Violence Incident with Jen Harley

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is in police custody after an alleged domestic violence incident involving his on-off girlfriend Jen Harley, PEOPLE confirms.

A local Fox reporter in Los Angeles broke the news on Friday, tweeting a photo of the Jersey Shore star shirtless and in handcuffs on a stretcher. According to the reporter, the photo was taken after Ortiz-Magro’s arrest early Friday morning.

“Woman reported being assaulted + that Ortiz had her baby inside home,” the reporter tweeted. “Police say he wouldn’t come out so they broke down door to rescue baby.”

Reps for Ortiz-Magro and MTV did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

TMZ also reports that Ortiz-Magro, 33, has been booked for kidnapping after being arrested over an alleged altercation with Harley, with whom he shares 17-month-old daughter Ariana Sky.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that authorities responded to a battery report at the 7200 block of Woodrow Wilson Drive at around 2:40 a.m.

“The victim and suspect were involved in some kind of physical altercation,” said the spokesperson. “Officers did have to use a taser on the suspect in which a minor use of force occurred. There was no further incident.”

According to the spokesperson, there was a child at the location; the child was unharmed.

According to TMZ, after the altercation, Ortiz-Magro allegedly locked himself in the house with his daughter and refused to come outside when cops arrived.

Police reportedly decided to break down the door, at which point a taser was used on the MTV star. TMZ reports that authorities took Ortiz-Magro to a hospital to get checked out. According to TMZ, neither Harley or the baby suffered major physical injuries.

Hours earlier, Ortiz-Magro and Harley were spotted walking around Los Angeles hand-in-hand. The two have a volatile relationship history, each having accused the other of abuse and infidelity.

In July, the Clark County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE that Harley would not face domestic battery charges after an alleged incident between her and Ortiz-Magro on New Year’s Eve.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE Harley allegedly “lunged” at Ortiz-Magro after the two got into a fight at a party, “took an ashtray from the table and threw it at his head, busting his nose and lip.”