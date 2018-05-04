Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Panics as Girlfriend Prepares to Visit Jersey Shore House Months Before Split

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro‘s “situation” is only getting worse.

On Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Ronnie’s shaky relationship with Jen Harley was once again the main focus. At the time, Ronnie, 32, was spiraling after admitting he “crossed the line” by locking himself in the bathroom with a woman he brought home from the club in Miami — just days before Jen was supposed to come visit. (The episode was filmed earlier this year; the couple split this week after a bitter feud erupted between the two on social media, less than a month after they welcomed their first child together, daughter Ariana Sky.)

“Ron is trying to run away from this reality that he did last night, but now that there’s video evidence,” explained Vinny Guadagnino, 30, referencing the videos of Ronnie and the woman that had surfaced on social media.

“There’s no running from it and there’s no deflecting,” said Vinny. “It is what it is.”

Finally, after numerous attempts to reach her, Jen picked up — and while she refused to acknowledge that she had seen any incriminating videos, she was clearly upset about something.

“My whole relationship with her just flashed before my eyes,” said Ronnie afterward. “I don’t want her think that because of one drunken mistake … that’s not who I am. I have a lot of damage control to do.”

Though he was initially frustrated with Jen’s reaction, Ronnie eventually came to the conclusion that it was his responsibility to make it up to her.

“It’s going to be hard to fix the damage that I’ve caused,” he admitted. “I’m not happy right now. I’ve got to deal with this s—, this regret. It’s more of a disappointment in myself. … I feel guilt. I disrespected Jen, and it doesn’t feel good because I’ve done it before with Sam and I keep saying I’ve grown up, but have I really?”

“I know that I want to be in a relationship. But what I’m saying right now and the way I acted the other night are two completely different things,” he continued. “So my biggest concern is dropping the ball again, because I’ve dropped it so many times in the house, whether it was with Sam — I just don’t want to go through that again.”

RELATED VIDEO: ‘Jersey Shore’s’ Ronnie Opens Up About Cheating on Sammi — and Her Decision to Skip the Reboot

After giving her some time to cool off, he called her back the following night. The two patched things up, and she agreed to come visit, as planned.

“I’m excited. This is something that I needed, and it brings tears to my eyes because it makes me so happy,” he said. “Talking to Jen right now and knowing that I broke that wall, I can let go of the guilt and just enjoy myself.”

But it wasn’t smooth sailing from there. While Ronnie had reconciled with Jen, the issue arose of how his roommates would act around her — especially considering that he had yet to tell her the full story of what actually went down with the other woman, whom the cast nicknamed “French Fries.” (She was French.)

“Jen’s arriving today, and I’m excited to see her,” said Ronnie. “But I’m nervous for her to meet the roommates because I just don’t want them telling Jen about French Fries.”

To help his friend out, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, 37, decided to take Ronnie out for a one-on-one lunch.

“I’ve been wanting to have a conversation with Ronnie since we’ve been here,” explained Pauly. “I’m the only father in the house, and I’ve been through the good, the bad, how it turned around, how it all came together. I want to have a heart-to-heart with him before Jen arrives. … That relationship does not need to happen in order for him to be the most amazing father in the world. I can teach Ronnie that.”

Sitting down with Ronnie, Pauly tried to express how much fatherhood was going to change his life.

“There’s no way you can prepare for what’s going to happen,” he said. “I swear, I never thought I would ever love something more than I love myself. Dead honest, I mean that. Everything I do, I do it for her. … Don’t force yourself into a relationship that you’re not going to be happy in. If you end up with the baby mama, yes, that would be ideal, but at the very least you should have a co-parenting relationship with this woman. Mine was so rocky in the beginning, it was nuts. But we got over it and now it’s the best thing that ever happened to me. And I think that can happen with you.”

“Everyone else in the house has their little perfect white picket fence and they’re married and they have their kids … and it’s like, I can’t really relate to them,” Ronnie said afterwards. “The only person I can really relate to is Pauly, because he’s been through it. He’s turned a s—y situation into an amazing situation.”

But while Ronnie and Pauly were out, the girls were having their own lunch — and they were especially concerned over Jen’s impending arrival.

“I’m like, scared and nervous at the same time,” said Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 30.

“The real issue here is that he cheated on her inside our house,” addedJenni “JWoww” Farley, 32.

Reflecting on Ronnie’s drama, Jenni wondered if he himself was the reason that all of his relationships “turn toxic.”

“Maybe it’s actually just him,” said Jenni. “When you tell a girl ‘Hey, I want to be in a relationship,’ but then you cheat and lie, they turn toxic. Because girls don’t play!”

“Just be single, dude,” said Snooki. “Just be single and be a great dad.”

“Jen has no idea what she’s in for,” said Jenni. “This visit could turn this house upside down, and I’m pretty much scared. I’m so curious to see how he acts around Jen in front of us. He talks a lot of s— here. Does he talk this s— in front of her? Does she just take it? What goes on in their relationship?”

Jen Harley and Ronnie Magro Jen Harley/Instagram

As Jen’s arrival loomed closer, Ronnie became visibly nervous. (“What the f— did I get myself into?” he asked himself.)

Making matters worse? Lingering tensions with Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, which had Ronnie worried that Mike might rat him out.

“Ron doesn’t have boundaries,” explained Jenni. “So if Mike slips up in the French Fry way, Ron will just physically destroy him.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.