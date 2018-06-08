Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Fights with Ex Jen Harley Over Dead Dog

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his ex-girlfriend Jen Harley are fighting again.

According to multiple reports, the former couple got into a heated argument on Thursday night in Las Vegas.

Officer Jay Rivera of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told Radar Online that “a battery did take place last night at Planet Hollywood at approximately 9:30 p.m.”

“Police arrived on the scene and did determine that there was unlawful contact against the will of another, in this case, against Mr. Ortiz-Magro,” said Rivera.

According to Rivera, Harley “fled the scene.”

Rivera told Us Weekly that they would “submit a warrant for Domestic Violence to the District Attorney’s office, the D.A. will then determine if they will make it an active warrant.”

TMZ reports that Harley was the one to call police, but when they showed up around 10 p.m. she was nowhere to be found. They reportedly interviewed multiple witnesses and were told that Harley “punched him in the head” and “spit on him.”

Harley, however, insists she did not get physical with her ex.

“I did not hit him, I did not punch him,” she tells PEOPLE. “It was all recorded.”

Ortiz-Magro, 32, is currently filming season 2 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation with the rest of the cast in Vegas. A source tells PEOPLE that the latest altercation was sparked after Ortiz-Magro stopped by his house to check on the former couple’s dogs and found Harley’s dog dead in the pool.

“He grabbed his dog and put him in a safe spot,” says the source. “Jen thinks he drowned her dog and went crazy trying to find him. She went on a rampage.”

Adds the source: “Ron’s done a lot of stupid s— in his life, but he isn’t in the wrong this time.”

A second source tells PEOPLE Ortiz-Magro stopped by the house after Harley “was unresponsive to him.”

“This was when he found the deceased dog,” says the source. “He’s devastated over the dog.”

Harley confirms to PEOPLE that the argument was over the loss of her dog. She says when she got home, both her and Ortiz-Magro’s dogs were missing; Ortiz-Magro informed her that her dog had drowned in the pool and he had taken to get it cremated. Harley says she is baffled as to how this could have occurred since her dog could swim perfectly.

MTV did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Jen Harley and Ronnie Magro Jen Harley/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Jersey Shore‘s Ronnie Opens Up About Cheating on Sammi — and Her Decision to Skip the Reboot

Ortiz-Magro and Harley welcomed their first child together, daughter Ariana Sky, on April 3. Their rocky relationship has been documented on the current season of the Jersey Shore reboot.

In late April, a bitter feud between the new parents played out on both of their Instagram stories when Ortiz-Magro alleged in a series of posts that Harley was keeping “sex videos” with an ex. Tensions flared even further when Harley went live on Instagram in the middle of an argument between the two the following day.

The new father later apologized.

“I want to apologize to my family, friends and fans,” he said in a statement. “This is a private matter that should have never been made public. I remain focused on my daughter and she is my number one priority.”

RELATED: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and His Ex ‘Dropped Everything’ to Care for Their Sick Daughter on Mother’s Day

Though they smoothed things over in order to co-parent their daughter, the relationship couldn’t be salvaged.

“They tried to make it work, but they just set each other off and fight constantly,” a source told PEOPLE last month. “It’s better they are apart, and they are slowly realizing that. It will be better for their daughter in the end.”

Another source told PEOPLE the two “can be toxic together.”

“When things are good, they’re good, but when they’re bad, they’re really bad,” said the source. “When you put two alphas in a room together, they’re going to clash.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.