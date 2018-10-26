Jersey Shore: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Fight (Again) as He Calls Her 'Uncontrollable'

This week, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley are feuding on and off-camera.

A day after the Jersey Shore star alluded to tension with his on-off girlfriend by posting a photo of his black eye on Instagram, Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore Family vacation captured yet another fight between the explosive couple.

As the cast gathered in Atlantic City to celebrate Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio‘s birthday, everyone was feeling apprehensive about Jen’s arrival.

“Ron and Jen’s relationship has been very toxic the past couple of months,” Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino said. “We’ve all seen it. Big Daddy Sitch would have to predict that this trip just gets crazier as the days go on.”

But Ronnie insisted they had smoothed things over, despite her allegedly dragging him with her car while their infant daughter was in the backseat, landing him in a sling, just a few days earlier.

“We have fun,” he said. “We have a f—ing great time. We f—ing drink, we don’t bicker.”

His roommates weren’t convinced, especially Jenni “JWoww” Farley, who predicted Ronnie’s relationship was going down the same path it went with Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.

“At the end of the day, I know Ron will never leave a girl,” she said. “He cannot be the one to walk away. Sammi is the one that had to leave, and I ultimately think Jen will be the one that has to leave.”

When Jen arrived with the baby, Ronnie stopped by their hotel room to pick her up before meeting the rest of the group at dinner, leaving their daughter Ariana with Ronnie’s mom.

“I love that Ariana and Jen came to visit,” he said. “I just want [the roommates] to see Jen the way that I see Jen, see the person that I fell in love with, the person that’s funny and likes to have a good time and is just like me. I love her and I want everyone to see why I fell in love with her. I hope my roommates love Jen as much as I love Jen and we can be one big happy dysfunctional family.”

But the rest of the group was hardly looking forward to it.

“Jen is the type of girl you don’t want to f— with,” Pauly said. “I’m scared of that girl.”

“I think we’re all getting a little nervous for Ron and Jen to get here,” Jenni said. “I need like, four more wines, two shots, a Xanax, and I need to find a hole to crawl in.”

Things were predictably tense when Jen first sat down at dinner, but Jenni broke the ice by making a joke about Jen’s mugshot, opening the door for her to apologize to everyone.

“I know everything sounds so psycho and crazy, but both of us signed up for anger management,” Jen said. “We’re trying to take the steps to not be crazy anymore.”

“We want the best for you guys, both of you,” Mike said. “We want Ronnie to be happy. We want to support him, so similar to me being on probation for the past three or four years, you might be on probation and have seven other probation officers just looking out for our boy Ron for a little bit. Your baby is beautiful, so we don’t want to see anymore of that craziness.”

“I’ll take it,” Jen said. “I’ll take the heat.”

“When Jen apologized to everyone, I feel like it shows character,” Ronnie said later. “She loves me and respects me enough to know that these people will be a part of our lives forever, and you have to respect them.”

The group toasted to the couple, but it was clear that it was only for the sake of their friend.

“I don’t know about the squad forgiving and forgetting so quickly, but Jen apologizing to the group right now is a good start,” Mike said. “But actions speak louder than words.”

“We’re willing to forgive because it’s Ron’s baby mom,” Jenni said. “But I will never forget.”

They made it through dinner and decided to make a pit stop at their suite to regroup before hitting the club. The only problem? A Harrah’s hotel rep was waiting for them, because it turns out that Jen was technically banned from the property after a previous altercation with Ronnie at the company’s Planet Hollywood hotel in Las Vegas. Ronnie and Jen both apologized, promising it wouldn’t happen again, and the group finally headed out to get the celebrations started.

At first, everyone was dancing and enjoying the night, even Ronnie and Jen. But when he tried to stop her from taking another shot, the mood quickly derailed.

“And just like clockwork, Ron and — I was about to say Sam — Ron and Jen are fighting,” Vinny said. “I see Jen having some really dirty looks on her face. I don’t know what’s going on but I’m just like, no, please no. Not tonight.”

“The hard thing about being with Jen and drinking with her is that she’s fun and we have a good time, but she doesn’t know her limit,” Ronnie said. “She doesn’t know when to stop. She doesn’t know how to be rational when she’s intoxicated, and I think that’s where our disconnection is.”

They started arguing back and forth, cursing at each other.

“Will you stop being mean to me?” Ronnie asked.

“Stop playing the f—ing victim,” Jen said.

“I’m not, I’m being real. I’m being reasonable and I’m like, trying to talk to you,” Ronnie insisted. “You’re yelling and fighting with me for no reason.”

Things only escalated from there, and Jen suddenly demanded he take her home. He pleaded with her to calm down and stay, but she wasn’t having it and stormed out.

“I’m sick of your bulls—,” she said. “You cause so much f—ing drama, it’s ridiculous. You’re on your own, bitch.”

The roomies were shocked.

“I’m just mind-blown,” Deena said. “They pretended like everything was all right, but that didn’t last very long. Just a couple of hours.”

“Ron asked if he could bring Jen. We said yes. And now, she’s pretty much bounced on everyone and made the night really about her, and not about the birthday celebrations,” Mike said. “Her new nickname is the Inconsideration.”

After retreating back to the hotel room, Ronnie sat down with Vinny, who urged him to reconsider the relationship.

“At this point, I don’t know what to think with Jen. How much more can I deal with someone that’s irrational, doesn’t want to listen, gets angry, vulgar — it’s becoming too much,” Ronnie said. “She just gets in a f—ing mood where it’s like, she’s uncontrollable. And that’s where I learned I’ve got to walk away, because if I try to fight it she gets crazier and crazier. It just can’t keep happening. It’s consistent with her.”

“But you know that, though,” Vinny said. “Bro, you can’t deal with that s—. It’s so frustrating. And I feel bad for you, because now you’re like, in this f—ing limbo period where you’re like, ‘Where the f— is our relationship, where is my baby?’ I f—ing hate that. If you truly didn’t do anything tonight and she just did this s— out of nowhere, I hope that you just add this to your list of why possibly she has issues.”

“How much do you want to put up with that?” Vinny pressed. “You could be like, ‘I’ll let her have her tantrums, I’ll control myself until forever.’ If you want to do that, fine.”

Ronnie, defeated, admitted his plan for the weekend had gone terribly wrong.

“You know, bringing Jen out was hopefully to show everyone why we get along,” he said. “But I feel like now, they just see why we don’t get along and that’s not what I wanted.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.