Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Is 'Glad' Ex Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola 'Found Happiness' with New Fiancé

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro wants the best for his ex.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Jersey Shore star broke his silence on Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola‘s engagement to Christian Biscardi.

“You know, God bless her,” he said. “I’m glad that she found happiness. I’m glad that we’ve all found happiness, you know? We’re very lucky.”

Ortiz-Magro, 33, and Giancola, 32, split for good in 2014 after a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship that lasted eight years, three of which were captured on the original run of Jersey Shore. Since the show wrapped in 2012 after six seasons, Giancola has kept a relatively low profile, opting out of the Family Vacation reboot last year to focus on her businesses and her relationship — and avoid “potentially toxic situations,” she said at the time, presumably referring to her ex.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the time, the cast all agreed that they were disappointed, but supportive — even Ortiz-Magro.

“On the one hand, it sucked because we all started this together so we wanted to end it together,” he said. “But at the same time, it worked out better for me because it was just less drama for the house. Less fighting and bickering. Who really wants to live in a house with their ex? That’s just the most uncomfortable feeling in the world.”

“She’s chosen a path in her life and she closed the door on Jersey Shore,” he added. “That was one chapter in her life, and now she’s opened up another one, and she has a boyfriend and she’s really happy and that’s a decision that she made. And us as a family and as castmates and friends that have known her for so long, we’re just going to support whatever she does.”

Giancola and Biscardi have been dating since 2017 and got engaged in March.

Ortiz-Magro has also moved on: He and his on-off girlfriend Jen Harley welcomed daughter Ariana Sky last April. Speaking to ET, he didn’t reveal the current status of the relationship but said Harley is “always going to be the mother to my child.”

And his 14-month-old daughter is his main focus.

“Everything I do now doesn’t affect me anymore, it just affects my child,” he said. “She has to grow up with that. You want to make sure you’re doing the right things because monkey see, monkey do, you know? And I don’t want her doing the same things I did, that’s for sure.”