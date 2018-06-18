Jersey Shore's Ronnie Shares Adorable Photo with Daughter on Father's Day Amid Relationship Drama

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was one proud dad while celebrating his first Father’s Day.

After attending the MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, the Jersey Shore star jetted back to Las Vegas to spend some time with his 11-week-old daughter Ariana Sky, whom he shares with ex Jen Harley.

Ortiz-Magro, 32, later shared an adorable photo of himself cuddling his baby girl on Instagram.

“Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers out there!!! #ArianaSky,” he captioned the post.

On Friday, Ortiz-Magro gushed about his daughter while speaking to PEOPLE at a Jersey Shore press lunch in L.A.

“Every day she’s changing so much,” he said. “Now, if I stick my tongue out, she’ll stick her tongue back out at me. It’s so cute. I’ve had a lot of blessings in my life, but she is the biggest blessing of all.”

RELATED VIDEO: Jersey Shore‘s Ronnie Opens Up About Cheating on Sammi — and Her Decision to Skip the Reboot

Ortiz-Magro’s relationship with Harley has been on-again, off-again in the months since they welcomed Ariana. Though they’ve being doing their best to co-parent, it appears the relationship can’t be salvaged.

“They tried to make it work, but they just set each other off and fight constantly,” a source told PEOPLE last month. “It’s better they are apart, and they are slowly realizing that. It will be better for their daughter in the end.”

Another source told PEOPLE the two “can be toxic together.”

“When things are good, they’re good, but when they’re bad, they’re really bad,” said the source. “When you put two alphas in a room together, they’re going to clash.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.