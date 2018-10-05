Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Say They’re 'the Best We’ve Ever Been'

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and the mother of his child Jen Harley have been through some drama this summer — but according their Instagram stories, the couple is still going strong.

The parents of 6-month-old Ariana Sky took a walk throughNew York City’s Central Park on Thursday, baby in tow, along with Harley’s first child, a boy named Mason. The mom of two, 31, posted a few clips of the blended family pushing a stroller on a pathway with a panoramic background of skyscrapers.

And later in the day, she shared a photo of herself and her baby daddy, 32. He’s holding her in his arms as she kisses his cheek and she captioned it: “How we are all the time. We went through a rough time but we are strong and the best we’ve ever been 🙂 I love you and have your back always.”

On Friday, Ortiz-Magro joined his Jersey Shore costars at Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino‘s sentencing for tax evasion in Newark, New Jersey.

Ortiz-Magro and Harley, 31, have had a roller-coaster relationship since they began dating.

Just weeks after they welcomed their daughter, Ortiz-Magro faced cheating allegations during an episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. In April, the pair took their feud public on social media, when Ortiz-Magro accused Harley of keeping “sex videos” on her phone of her and an ex.

In June, cops were called when the pair got into a heated argument at Planet Hollywood while Ortiz-Magro was shooting season 2 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

That same month, Harley was arrested for domestic battery after an incident in which she allegedly briefly dragged the Jersey Shore star with her car while their infant daughter was in the backseat, a spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE.

The Clark County District Attorney’s Office later concluded that there was insufficient evidence to prosecute her.

The pair spent Labor Day weekend together and appeared happy in a photograph Harley posted to Instagram on Tuesday.

A source close to the father told PEOPLE in June that he’s been “trying his best” to keep their relationship alive for the sake of their daughter.

“If the kid wasn’t involved, it would be over,” the insider said. “He’s constantly trying to make it work for the sake of his daughter.”