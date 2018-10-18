Jersey Shore‘s Roger Mathews is attempting to live up to his vows — in more ways than one.

Nearly a month after Jenni “JWoww” Farley filed for divorce, Mathews, 43, is celebrating the couple’s third anniversary.

“This happened 3 years ago today. 8 years together total. 3006 days together,” Mathews captioned a happy photo, shared to Instagram on Thursday, of the pair taken on their wedding day.

While he admitted that “not one of them was a flawless day,” he also said of their marriage, “Not one of them would I change.”

“Happy Anniversary Babe @jwoww Wedding video in my bio cause I’m a corny traditionalist,” concluded Mathews, who enjoyed a romantic night out with Farley earlier this week in celebration of their nuptials.



Farley, 32, for divorce from Mathews on Sept. 12, according to New Jersey’s Asbury Park Press.

“The Plaintiff and the Defendant have irreconcilable differences which have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months which make it appear that the marriage should be dissolved and that there is no prospect of reconciliation,” Farley’s complaint stated.

But Mathews is doing all he can to win back his wife.

Just hours after it was revealed that Farley was calling quits on the marriage, Mathews turned to Instagram to explain what happened and vowed he was “not done fighting” for his marriage.

“My wife filed for divorce, it’s true,” he said in an emotional video. “I don’t blame her. There’s no cheating or any dumb s— or any juicy details. She just grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into… and [it was] not a good one.”

Mathews then went on to tell his followers — some of whom he said were “bloodthirsty bastards that have to know what’s going on” — of his plan to “win back” the Jersey Shore star.

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley, Rogers Mathews and their two children: MTV

“Here’s what’s also true: I’m not done fighting,” he passionately said. “I’m gonna win my wife back; I’m gonna win her affection back; I’m gonna win her love back. I have no intentions of being a single dad.”

Farley and Mathews have two children together: daughter Meilani Alexandra, 4, and son Greyson Valor, 2.

“We’re in counseling, so there is hope,” continued Mathews, before finishing the video by saying, “It ain’t over till the fat lady sings.”

Mathews also thanked those followers who were “genuinely concerned.”