Road Trip! Watch the Jersey Shore Cast Hilariously Venture into the Great Outdoors

What happens guidos go camping? We’re about to find out.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive teaser for the upcoming season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the cast heads out on a road trip — and it’s off to a wild start when Jenni “JWoww” Farley almost crashes their “Free the Sitch” van into a pole.

“We’re going to go horseback-riding, fishing, canoeing,” explains Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Image zoom MTV

“Big Daddy Sitch came out here to relax,” adds Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

But it looks like the rest of the group has a different kind of trip in mind, if their chant about Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi chugging beers is any indication.

In addition to the road trip, the new season will chronicle Sorrentino’s Nov. 1, 2018 wedding to his longtime girlfriend Lauren Pesce, as well as his prison sentencing. In October, just one month before he tied the knot, he was sentenced to eight months in prison and two years of supervised release in his tax evasion case.

It will also follow Farley as she contemplates filing for divorce from husband Roger Mathews, plus the weeks leading up to the birth of Deena Cortese‘s first child.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres July 11 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.