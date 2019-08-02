Jersey Shore: Pauly DelVecchio Says Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Is 'Addicted' to His 'Toxic Relationship'

Thursday’s back-to-back episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation were supposed to be about Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wedding — but Ronnie Ortiz-Magro stole the show.

As the cast’s trip to the Stony Creek Ranch in Lake George, New York, came to an end, tensions between Ronnie and the rest of the group were at an all-time high.

“It actually really hit me last night — I’ve been an open book,” Ronnie said. “Everyone knows what’s going on in my life and it’s a thing in the house now. Why isn’t everyone joking about Jenni going through a divorce? It just shows that there’s a lack of respect that they have for me and my life.”

“I feel like I’m surrounded by people that I can’t really talk to, because they’re supposed to be my friends but I’m the butt of everyone’s jokes,” he continued.

The roomies, meanwhile, suspected he was trying to “deflect” from the situation with his on-off girlfriend Jen Harley. (The two, who share 15-month-old daughter Ariana Sky, have a well-documented history of alleged abuse on both sides.)

“Something is going on. Ronnie is in a funk,” said Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio. “It’s starting to become normal practice for him, when he’s in a funk. When he’s actually good, I worry.”

“I don’t know exactly what’s going on with Ron right now, I just know it has to do with Jen because his head is buried in his phone and I can see that he’s texting Jen,” he added. “There’s no hope for us giving him advice anymore. We gave him so much advice, I can’t even give it anymore. I will not do it. You can’t help somebody that doesn’t want to accept the help.”

“How many times do we have to go through this with Ron?” demanded Vinny Guadagnino. “Every time? Every single time we hang out with him are we going to have to go through an emotional roller coaster with him and his life?”

With Mike’s Nov. 1 wedding in New Jersey fast approaching, no one knew what to expect from Ronnie — and things took a turn for the worse when he and Jen got into yet another heated back-and-forth online. (In October, he posted a photo of himself with a bruised face and black eye and blamed the injuries on her; she fired back with screenshots of their text exchanges and claimed he was “begging” her to take him back.)

Image zoom Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

“This Ron drama is like, serious s—,” said Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. “He said he got beat up in Secaucus, but the other day, Ron did another ron-page on Instagram, showed his face when he got beat up and he basically said, ‘Jen did this.’ But I mean, we can’t trust Ron.”

“He’s like, a pathological liar,” added Deena Cortese. “I don’t even want to be around him anymore.”

And no one knew whether he would actually attend the wedding.

“I don’t think he actually can show up, because I think he’s missing teeth,” said Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

“I mean, honestly, I feel two ways about Mike going to Ron’s wedding,” Nicole said. “He needs to be there for Mike, but I also don’t want him there if he’s still in this mindset. And I blame it all on Jen because of what she’s doing to him. Anytime something bad goes on with Ron, it’s always with Jen.”

“Obviously, I love Ron to death,” she continued. “He’s my brother. He’s been there for me through a lot. But I just feel very uncomfortable with Ron at this point, because for me as a mother, seeing what he’s posting, I’m just so turned off. … I feel like I don’t know him at all anymore. I don’t even know who he is. I’m over it.”

And the boys were over it, too.

“There aren’t enough cars in the world that he could get dragged from to see how crazy this relationship actually is,” Pauly said. “It’s obvious that they are both addicted to a toxic relationship and a toxic environment. I’m just worried for the baby.”

Image zoom Pauly DelVecchio (left) and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Two days before the wedding, the cast gathered for the rehearsal — and Ronnie was still MIA.

“It sucks so bad that we trusted Ronnie to come through for Mike on his wedding day and he didn’t do that for him,” Pauly said. “He’s family. Your family lets you down sometimes, and he let us down.”

Then, ‘lo and behold, Ronnie made his grand entrance.

“It’s been a crazy couple of days and with the way s— has been happening lately, I don’t even feel like I want to be here, because they’re just making jokes about my relationship and this and that,” he explained. “But this is very important to Mike and I really don’t want to mess it up for him.”

“At this point, it’s just starting to feel like everyone is against me. If these people don’t want to be my friends, it’s their problem,” he continued. “I’ve reached my breaking point. I’m done.”

Tensions lingered throughout the evening and finally, the next day, he confronted Vinny and Pauly about how he was feeling.

“I feel like I’ve just become the butt of every joke,” he explained. “At the end of the day, I get it, but it’s still my real life. I’m at a point where I’m the only one really being myself, out of everybody. That f—ing bothers me a lot. If me being myself is going to become a joke, then it’s like, I don’t want to be myself and I feel like I can’t turn to you guys and I can’t be open with you guys, so I have to make up lies and say certain things because I feel like I’m just not connecting with you guys anymore.”

“We’re all family, we’re all friends,” he continued. “But at the same time, it doesn’t feel like that when we’re together sometimes.”

Pauly was furious. From his perspective, the issue had nothing to do with them — and everything to do with Jen.

“You got punched in the face, you got dragged by a car, now your teeth are f—ed up,” he told his friend. “Every single time you’ve got a new physical injury. How much more can you take? You’re physically getting your a– kicked. Enough is enough. Leave this f—ing girl.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.