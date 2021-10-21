Jersey Shore's Pauly DelVecchio Says He's 'Happy' with Girlfriend Nikki Hall: 'It's Been Great'

Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio and his girlfriend Nikki Hall are going strong.

The Jersey Shore star and Hall — who met when she was a contestant on season 1 of his MTV dating show with Vinny Guadagnino, Double Shot at Love — have been dating for about two years now. She even teamed up with her man to help his bestie Guadagnino find love on season 3 of Double Shot, currently airing Thursdays on MTV. After all, DelVecchio tells PEOPLE, they're "living proof" that the format can work.

"Nikki and I, we've actually been through this process," says DelVecchio, 41. "So you get to see us actually take this kid's hand and walk him through the dating process, and what that's actually like. And it gets crazy. Really crazy!"

As for DelVecchio and Hall, they got even closer while hunkered down at home during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. She also got to know the rest of his Jersey Shore family, joining the cast on the most recent season of Family Vacation in Las Vegas and the Pocono Mountains.

Nikki Hall pauly d Credit: nikki hall/instagram

"The pandemic gave us a chance to focus on our relationship," he says. "And we were able to actually film, too. It's cool to bring her along because she's friends with my Jersey Shore family as well now, and their family. So it's been great. It's been a good time, and we're just taking it day by day. We're happy."

And as fans know, when he's not filming, DelVecchio is usually doing one thing: DJing. His next set is coming up Saturday at The Pool After Dark at Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, where the reality star has had the longest-running residency since the club opened nearly 15 years ago.

pauly d Credit: Tom Briglia/Mike Manger/PhotoGraphics

"It felt so good when I finally got the call that they were going to actually open [the club back up]," says DelVecchio. "Everybody kept asking me, 'When are you gonna be in AC?' And I didn't know."

"The first thing I did was hit all the cast members up," he continues. "I'm like, 'Yep, Atlantic City. We're locked in.' And they got so excited because they love to come to see me there."

At the end of the day, DelVecchio says he's "just happy and blessed and grateful to be back at it again, doing what I love to do in front of a live crowd."