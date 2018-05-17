Jersey Shore's Pauly D Pokes Fun at Vinny's 'Questionable' New Style: 'You're Like a Priest'

Pauly D is not a fan of his friend’s new wardrobe.

In a clip from the upcoming episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio criticizes Vinny Guadagnino‘s new sense of style.

“Vinny’s keto style is questionable,” DelVecchio says. “He used to be a guido, but now he dresses completely different.”

Guadagnino, a self-proclaimed “Keto Guido,” lost 50 lbs. since embracing the low-carb, moderate protein and high-fat eating plan.

And while DelVecchio is supportive of his roommate’s new healthy lifestyle, he doesn’t love the wardrobe that goes along with it.

“He’s slimmed down, his jeans are skinnier, his shirts are tighter,” DelVecchio explains. “He even buttons the top button now.”

As the two men are getting ready for a night out at the club, DelVecchio can’t help but poke fun at Guadagnino’s conservative outfit.

“You are so not extra,” he says as he slips a piece of white paper under his collar. “You’re like a priest at Sunday morning church.”

Taking his new title in stride, Guadagnino blesses DelVecchio before their night out.

“Please bless my friend Pauly that he receives an abundance of females on his penis tonight,” he says during a confessional.

“Amen!” DelVecchio replies.

But Guadagnino makes sure to get in the last laugh on their way out, joking that “there’s nothing to weigh us down tonight except Pauly’s chain.”