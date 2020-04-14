Jersey Shore's DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino to Host New Revenge Prank Show on MTV

Image zoom Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Jersey Shore‘s dynamic duo is back with another MTV spinoff.

The network announced on Tuesday the greenlight of a new series starring Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino. Produced by U.K.’s Gobstopper TV, Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny is slated to launch this summer on MTV in the U.S. and is set to premiere internationally later this year.

DelVecchio, the self-proclaimed “prank war champion,” will host alongside his partner in crime Guadagnino as they put their prank-war skills to the test, according to a press release.

Each episode will pair DelVecchio, 39, or Guadagnino, 32, with a subject of a viral internet prank who is seeking payback on the friend, family member or loved one who originally embarrassed them. With help from the hosts, the pairs will attempt to pull off some of the most over-the-top pranks yet in order to get the ultimate revenge.

The announcement comes on the heels of the pair’s successful spinoff last year, Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny. The MTV dating show featured 20 contestants facing off against one another in the hopes of winning either man’s heart. DelVecchio and Guadagnino eliminated contestants each week, but the ladies held the ultimate power to decide whose love they were competing for between the two pals.

“It’s like Jersey Shore meets The Bachelor meets The Challenge meets Real World,” DelVecchio told PEOPLE at the time. “It’s pretty wild.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) and Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny is set to premiere this summer, both on MTV.