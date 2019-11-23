Birthday's Here! Jersey Shore Cast Sends Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Sweet Messages on Her Big Day

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is ringing in her birthday with the help of her Jersey Shore family!

For the reality star’s 32nd birthday on Saturday, several members of the MTV series shared sweet messages on social media to celebrate Snooki’s special day.

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley kicked off the birthday wishes for her best friend with a series of photos on Instagram. The two have remained close since the premiere of Jersey Shore in 2009, and Farley made sure to share several pictures of the duo throughout their years together.

“The Last 10 years has [sic] been a wild ride and I’m so thankful you have always been by side,” she captioned the photos. “You are the love of my life 👭 The Snooki to my Jwoww 🥰 hope your day is perfect.”

Farley’s gallery on Instagram boasted sweet photo of the pair from both the original MTV show and the leading ladies spinoff show, Snooki & JWoww which premiered in 2012.

“These pictures tho. 😩😩😩,” Polizzi replied to the tribute. “Love you forever boo ❤️.”

The birthday girl also revealed on her Instagram Story that Farley gifted her with a beautiful bouquet of flowers. “Thank you boo @jwoww,” she captioned the clip.

Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio also sent Polizzi well wishes with an assortment of photos on his Instagram Story.

“Happy Birthday @snooki,” he captioned the pictures, including a mirror selfie of the two doing their hair and makeup as well as a photo of her helping him put down a beat.

Polizzi reposted the sweet message Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino shared on his own Instagram Story Saturday.

“Happy Birthday @snooki Love yah Sis,” he captioned the beach photo of the two.

“Thank you brother,” Polizzi replied to his kind words, adding a gif of herself.

Mike’s wife, Lauren Sorrentino — who recently revealed that she and the reality star suffered a miscarriage — also made sure to send Polizzi a celebratory message.

“Happy Birthday MAWMA! Love you @snooki,” she captioned a red carpet selfie with Polizzi.