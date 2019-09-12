Jersey Shore's Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Released from Prison After 8-Month Sentence

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is a free man.

On Thursday, the Jersey Shore star was released from the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, after completing an eight-month sentence for tax evasion.

“We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort,” Sorrentino tells PEOPLE in a statement. “We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations!”

We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can’t wait to show the world ours.”

Sorrentino, 37, and his brother Marc were indicted in September 2014 for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the United States after allegedly failing to properly pay taxes on $8.9 million in income from 2010 to 2012. In April 2017, both men were indicted on additional charges including tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records.

Sorrentino pled guilty to one count of tax evasion in January 2018, and Marc pled guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return. In October 2018, Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison and two years of supervised release, and Marc was sentenced to two years.

Sorrentino was also ordered to complete 500 hours of community service and was given $123,913 in restitution, which he had already paid, plus a fine of $10,000.

Image zoom From left: Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Vinny Guadagnino Mike "The Situation"Sorrentino/Instagram

Image zoom Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and wife Lauren Mike "The Situation"Sorrentino/Instagram

He reported to prison on Jan. 15. On an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation that aired earlier this month, his costars Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio paid him a visit, and while they weren’t able to film on prison property, they filled viewers in on what went down on their drive home.

“You know, I never thought that I’d be seeing Mike in a green prison jumpsuit, so it did become real,” Guadagnino admitted. “But I’m glad he’s doing well.”

“He was so calm, so relaxed,” said DelVecchio, who said the prison was a “very informal, low-security type place.”

“He does his laundry in there, he gets a haircut twice a week,” DelVecchio added. “He works out every day for two hours. He eats what he wants!”

Overall, both were glad to see their friend doing well despite the circumstances.

“Being away has to be hard,” said DelVecchio. “Locked up or not, Mike has always had a positive attitude. I hope he keeps it that way. I’m happy for him and I’m proud that he’s going to put this journey behind him.”

Speaking to PEOPLE Now in July, DelVecchio said he wants to throw Sorrentino a “big party” when he’s released.

“And I know he wants to eat,” DelVecchio said. “He wants to do a fast food tour.”

“He probably just wants his bed and his dog and his girl right in the beginning,” added Guadagnino. “And then we can party.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.