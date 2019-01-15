Jersey Shore's Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Is Beginning His 8-Month Prison Sentence Today

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is going to prison.

The Jersey Shore star will report to the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, on Tuesday. TMZ reports that it’s the same prison where President Donald Trump‘s former attorney Michael Cohen is expected to serve time.

“The comeback is always greater than the Setback,” he tweeted Tuesday morning alongside a GIF of Ray Liotta saying, “Now take me to jail” in Goodfellas.

Sorrentino, 36, and his brother Marc were indicted in September 2014 for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the United States after allegedly failing to properly pay taxes on $8.9 million in income from 2010 to 2012. In April 2017, both men were indicted on additional charges including tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records.

Sorrentino pled guilty to one count of tax evasion in January 2018, and his brother Marc pled guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return. In October 2018, Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison and two years of supervised release, and Marc was sentenced to two years.

Sorrentino was also ordered to complete 500 hours of community service and was given $123,913 in restitution, which he has already paid, plus a fine of $10,000.

He’s been focused on his future as he prepares for prison, marrying college sweetheart Lauren Pesce on Nov. 1, 2018.

“He looks forward to completing his sentence and coming home to Lauren, family and friends,” a rep for Sorrentino previously told PEOPLE.