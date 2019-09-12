Jersey Shore's Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Expected to Be Released from Prison Today

After 240 days in federal prison, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is expected to be released on Thursday, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate records.

The Jersey Shore star has been serving out an eight-month sentence for tax evasion. He reported to the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, on Jan. 15.

Sorrentino, 37, and his brother Marc were indicted in September 2014 for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the United States after allegedly failing to properly pay taxes on $8.9 million in income from 2010 to 2012. In April 2017, both men were indicted on additional charges including tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records.

Sorrentino pled guilty to one count of tax evasion in January 2018, and Marc pled guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return. In October 2018, Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison and two years of supervised release, and Marc was sentenced to two years.

Sorrentino was also ordered to complete 500 hours of community service and was given $123,913 in restitution, which he had already paid, plus a fine of $10,000.

A month after his sentencing, on Nov. 1, 2018, Sorrentino married his college sweetheart Lauren Pesce. Speaking to PEOPLE Now in July, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast said Sorrentino’s only concern in prison has been his wife.

“The only thing that upsets him — it’s not about himself, it’s about Lauren,” said Vinny Guadagnino. “He just cares about her. He’s like, ‘I’m good,’ but he cares about her being alone. But she’s doing good and she holds him down in there. They talk every day, she visits him every week.”

Image zoom Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and wife Lauren Mike "The Situation"Sorrentino/Instagram

And despite the circumstances, they said their friend was doing great and staying “so positive.”

“You know, you have to look up to him,” said Jenni “JWoww” Farley. “He’ll email me back and he’s like, ‘What’s up, little sis?’ And I’m just like, ‘How are you this positive in the situation that you’re in?’ But he is.”

As for their plans when he’s released?

“I know he wants to eat. He wants to do a fast food tour,” said Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio. “And I want to throw big party for him with everybody.”

“He probably just wants his bed and his dog and his girl right in the beginning,” added Guadagnino. “And then we can party.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.