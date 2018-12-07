Jersey Shore's Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Buys Christmas Tree as He Prepares for Prison

As Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino prepares to begin an eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion on Jan. 15, he’s making sure to soak up every last drop of holiday spirit.

The Jersey Shore star posted a photo of himself and new wife, Lauren Pesce, picking out a Christmas tree together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Tis the season to be extra AF,” he wrote.

In the shot, the newlyweds, who tied the knot on Nov. 1 in New Jersey, smile as they stand in front of the car with their tree strapped to the top.

Pesce posted the same photo to her own account, writing, “The most wonderful time of the year.”

Their holiday celebrations come ahead of the reality star reporting to prison next month. Sorrentino and his brother Marc were initially indicted in September 2014 for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the United States after allegedly failing to properly pay taxes on $8.9 million in income from 2010 to 2012. In April 2017, both men were indicted on additional charges including tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records.

RELATED VIDEO: Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Says Tax Evasion Sentencing Will Bring ‘Closure, Finally’

In January, Sorrentino pled guilty to one count of tax evasion and was sentenced to eight months in prison on Oct. 5. (His brother Marc pled guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return and was sentenced to two years in prison.)

RELATED: How Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino’s Wife Lauren Stood by Him Through Addiction and Court Cases

A rep for Sorrentino previously told PEOPLE that the reality star is “grateful to continue work, celebrate the holidays and his three years sober milestone” before commencing his prison sentence in January.

“He looks forward to completing his sentence and coming home to Lauren, family and friends,” the rep said.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET)