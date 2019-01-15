Inside the Prison Where Mike Sorrentino Will Serve Time — Alongside Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is about to begin his eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion.

The 36-year-old Jersey Shore star will report to the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, on Tuesday. TMZ reports that it’s the same prison where President Donald Trump‘s former attorney Michael Cohen is expected to serve his three-year sentence for campaign finance violations, tax evasion and lying to Congress, beginning in March.

For family , friends & fans

Mailing Address for letters only: Michael Sorrentino#66910-050

Otisville FCI

Federal Correctional Institution

Satellite Camp

PO Box 1000

Otisville, NY 10963 — Mike The Situation ☝🏻 (@ItsTheSituation) January 15, 2019

FCI Otisville, located about two hours from Manhattan in the Hudson Valley, is a medium security federal correctional institution for male offenders with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp and a detention center. It holds 835 inmates total.

According to the official handbook, Otisville prisoners are woken up at 6 a.m. on weekdays, have breakfast at 6:15 and report to work at 7:30. The work involves providing services for the prison, such as laundry or landscaping.

Prisoners eat lunch between 10:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., and dinner from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Lights are turned off by 11:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, prisoners are given a set of clothing along with a standard bed roll consisting of two sheets, one pillowcase, two towels and two wash cloths.

Inmates can’t bring much with them, but they are allowed to keep medical or orthopedic devices, legal documents, prescription eye glasses and religious items, as long as they do not pose a security threat.

They can purchase various products at the commissary with a spending limit of $320 per month. Items for sale include clothing, hair care, and an array of food and drink that includes sodas, candy, cookies, popcorn, pepperoni and pizza kits.

Sorrentino, who married his college sweetheart Lauren Pesce on Nov. 1, 2018, will be permitted to wear his plain wedding band inside the prison, as The Blast first pointed out.

Inmates are encouraged to maintain relationships with family members, friends, and other community members through correspondence but cannot receive polaroid pictures through the mail.

Visitors on an inmate’s authorized visiting list may include immediate family and 25 additional adults. A maximum number of four adult visitors and four children can visit the inmate at one time.

Inmates are also allowed 300 calling minutes per month, with a 15-minute maximum per call.

Sorrentino and his brother Marc were indicted in September 2014 for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the United States after allegedly failing to properly pay taxes on $8.9 million in income from 2010 to 2012. In April 2017, both men were indicted on additional charges including tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records.

Sorrentino pled guilty to one count of tax evasion in January 2018, and his brother Marc pled guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return. In October 2018, Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison and two years of supervised release, and Marc was sentenced to two years, which he will serve at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security federal prison for male offenders in New Jersey.

Sorrentino was also ordered to complete 500 hours of community service and was given $123,913 in restitution, which he has already paid, plus a fine of $10,000.