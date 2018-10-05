Jersey Shore Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino's Brother Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison

Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino‘s brother Marc has been sentenced to 24 months in prison on Friday.

Mike and Marc both appeared in New Jersey federal court on Friday. Marc was sentenced first, and Mike is awaiting his own ruling. Marc will have to pay restitution, but the judge has not stipulated a figure yet. He will have to pay a fine of $75,000 within 30 days and can surrender voluntarily. When his prison sentence is over, he’ll be under supervised release for one year.

The siblings were initially indicted in September 2014 for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the United States after allegedly failing to properly pay taxes on $8.9 million in income from 2010 to 2012. In April 2017, both men were indicted on additional charges including tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records.

RELATED: Jersey Shore Cast Supports Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino at Court in NJ as He Faces Prison

In January, Mike, 36, pled guilty to one count of tax evasion. His brother Marc pled guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return.

Elder Ordonez/Splash News

In pre-sentencing memos obtained by the Associated Press on Thursday, Mike’s attorney argued he should receive probation, stating that the MTV star played a minor role in the alleged conspiracy and has worked diligently to overcome substance abuse in the time since his arrest.

Elder Ordonez/Splash News

Prosecutors, meanwhile, sought a prison sentence of 14 months, arguing that jail time would send the message that “tax fraud will be met with real punishment” and noting that Mike’s substance addiction didn’t stop him from structuring cash deposits to avoid government scrutiny.

The sentencing comes one day after Mike celebrated 34 months of sobriety. As fans remember, he rose to fame as a hard-partying, self-proclaimed “guido” on the show — but by the time the original run wrapped in 2012, the New Jersey native was battling a prescription painkiller addiction.