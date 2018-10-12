Jersey Shore's Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Announces Wedding Date as He Prepares for Prison

Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino plans to marry fiancée Lauren Pesce before beginning his eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion — and he already thought of the perfect wedding hashtag.

Sorrentino, 36, announced that the couple will get hitched Nov. 1, fittingly dubbing their nuptials “#Thehitchuation” on Instagram.

“I will be marrying @lauren_pesce My rock , my best friend, my better half & my soul mate,” he captioned an old photo of his fianceé kissing his cheek. “You are my everything & I am so excited to call you Mrs Situation.”

On Oct. 5, a judge sentenced Sorrentino to eight months in prison and two years of supervised release in his tax evasion case. He must also complete 500 hours of community service and was given $123,913 in restitution, which he has already paid, plus a fine of $10,000 that must be paid within 30 days.

Sorrentino proposed to Pesce, his college sweetheart, last Valentine’s Day.

“She’s my best friend, my better half,” he previously told PEOPLE. “She makes me a better person. I’m so excited that she’s in my life.”