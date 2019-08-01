Jersey Shore: Mike 'The Situation' Takes His Groomsmen Custom Tuxedo Shopping for His Wedding

Forget T-shirt time — it’s tuxedo time.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino takes his groomsmen tuxedo shopping at Robbie & Co. in New York City before his wedding to Lauren Pesce last fall.

“Big Daddy Sitch does not do off the rack, okay?” he explains. “Big Daddy Sitch does custom. We are going all out for this big Italian wedding.”

Custom, indeed — and that means getting his infamous nickname, “The Situation,” embroidered on the inside of his tuxedo’s collar and pants zipper.

Sporting blazers, white muscle tanks and sunglasses inside, the rest of the guys can’t resist resist poking some fun at their longtime friend.

“We’ve got the guido tuxedos on,” says Vinny Guadagnino. “This definitely feels right. I mean, I look good. I think I’m wearing this to the wedding.”

“It’s just ironic that we’re here for Mike’s wedding fitting, but we got the Mike 2010 uniform on,” he adds.

“Do you have any gravy I could stain my shirt with?” jokes Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio.

Mike, 37, tied the knot with his college sweetheart on Nov. 1 at The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, New Jersey. Two months later, he reported to the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, to serve an eight-month sentence in his tax evasion case.

He is expected to be released in September.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.