Jersey Shore's Mike 'The Situation' Calls Wife Lauren on Prison Release Day: 'We Did It, Honey'

After 239 days in prison, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino walked free on Sep. 12, 2019.

Ahead of next week’s midseason premiere, MTV dropped a new Jersey Shore: Family Vacation sneak peek that teases the days leading up to the reality star’s homecoming after completing an eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion.

The clip opens after the cast gathered at Jenni “JWoww” Farley‘s house in New Jersey for a slumber party, only to wake up to the disappointing news that he not yet received official word on his release.

“I definitely feel like a big part of the family is missing,” says Vinny Guadagnino. “But luckily, I know for a fact that this is the last time we’re ever going to get together without Mike.”

“It’s crazy to think how long Mike’s been in jail. I miss everything about him. He’s very inspirational,” adds Jenni “JWoww” Farley. “I’ve been waiting since January 15 for him to come back!”

Then, the clips cuts to the moment Mike’s wife Lauren Sorrentino finally received the long-awaited call.

“Hi, honey,” Mike says over the phone. “It’s happening!”

“I’ve been waiting for this phone call for a long time,” she replies.

“I love you so much,” Mike says. We did it, honey.”

Mike, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion in January 2018. A year later, on Jan. 15, 2019, he reported to the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York.

After his release last fall, he and Lauren issued a joint statement celebrating the news.

“We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life,” they said. “Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort. We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations! We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can’t wait to show the world ours.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.