Jersey Shore's Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Is in 'Feast Mode' After Prison Release

“Big Daddy Sitch” is living his best life.

Since his release last week from prison after completing an eight-month sentence for tax evasion, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has been spending time with family and friends at home in New Jersey.

On Monday evening, the Jersey Shore star posted a photo of him and his wife Lauren smiling at a dinner table laden with pasta dishes, chicken cutlets, cold cuts, cheese, veggies, salad and more.

“Feast Mode @lauren_sorrentino,” he captioned the post.

“*Feast mode with a side of the gun show,” Lauren commented, referencing his bulging biceps in the photo.

Sorrentino, 37, pled guilty to one count of tax evasion in January 2018. In October, he was sentenced to eight months in prison and two years of supervised release. He was also ordered to complete 500 hours of community service and was given $123,913 in restitution, which he had already paid, plus a fine of $10,000.

After his Sep. 12 release from the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, the couple said to PEOPLE in a statement, “We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort. We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations!”

“We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can’t wait to show the world ours,” they added.

Image zoom Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and wife Lauren Mike "The Situation"Sorrentino/Instagram

Speaking to PEOPLE Now in July, his costar Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio said one of the first things Sorrentino wanted to do after his release was “to eat.”

“He wants to do a fast food tour,” he said.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.