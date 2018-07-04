Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Celebrates His 36th Birthday with 'Beautiful' Fiancée Lauren

Gym, tan, birthday!

Wednesday isn’t just America’s birthday — it’s also Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino‘s 36th, and the Jersey Shore star is celebrating with his fiancée Lauren Pesce by his side.

“Me and Laurens will be celebrating my birthday on the 4th of July at a family barbecue,” Sorrentino told PEOPLE. “Accompanied by my beautiful fiancé and freshly baked Funfetti cake from Confections of a Rockstar bakery, I will certainly be living my best life.”

“The next day myself and Lauren have plans to see my second family and continue the birthday celebrations at an undisclosed location for filming,” he added.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Lauren Pesce Lauren Pesce/Instagram

As for wedding planning? Sorrentino said he and his “queen” are “full steam ahead.”

“We are excited to bring the fans along to see the wedding planning process,” he said, noting that it will unfold on season 2 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. (The couple’s emotional engagement was documented on season 1 of the MTV reboot.)

Sorrentino is almost 30 months sober after battling a prescription painkiller addiction. He’s currently awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to tax evasion in a New Jersey federal court in January. Originally set for April 25, the sentencing date has been pushed back to Sept. 7.

“We’ve been through so much, and for us to finally get engaged, it’s really special,” the reality star said on the June 21 episode. “Because it wasn’t guaranteed. It’s been very stormy for a while. The odds were against me. People bet against me. But against all odds, she’s been there throughout the ups and downs, the good times and the bad times.”

“I’ve been wanting to get to this day for so long,” he added. “And right now, I’m feeling like all these bad times that I’ve been through, it’s all worth it for this moment right here. Lauren is the light at the end of my tunnel. Lauren is my everything, Lauren is my best friend, she is my soulmate, she is my better half. And knowing that I found that, I’m willing to face anything in life.”

Season 2 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres in August on MTV.