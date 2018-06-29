Jersey Shore's Ronnie Slams Mike 'The Situation' for Revealing He Was Considering Going to Rehab

There’s only one way the Jersey Shore cast goes out — and it’s with a bang.

On Thursday’s season finale of the Family Vacation revival, the roomies sat down for their last family dinner, and within minutes, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro were at each other’s throats.

It all started with a little pot-stirring courtesy of Jenni “JWoww” Farley, who put Mike on blast for claiming that Ronnie “needs rehab.”

“When I like to drink, I like to f—ing party,” Ronnie fired back. “I didn’t make it my life. You made it your life. You let it affect your whole life, you let it destroy your life. So don’t sit here and f—ing say I need rehab. Look at you! You f—ing got a tax evasion, you almost lost everything you f—ing earned.” (Mike is almost 30 months sober after battling a prescription painkiller addiction; he’s currently awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to tax evasion in a New Jersey federal court in January.)

Ronnie’s response immediately set Mike off, prompting him to reveal some personal information about his friend on-camera.

“Did you not call me two weeks before we came here and say you needed rehab?” he said, alleging Ronnie had told him he would go to rehab once they were done shooting the season.

“No, I said I needed help,” said Ronnie. “My rehab is different from your rehab.”

“Rehab is rehab,” argued Mike.

At that point, Ronnie lost it.

“You put people’s dirt out there — you have to bring it in the house,” he said. “I don’t have a problem. I help myself. You never helped yourself. Lauren helps you now. I take care of f—ing Jen, I take care of my kid, and her f—ing kid. F—ing facts, end of the f—ing story, bottom line. So don’t ever f—ing say I need help.”

Ronnie’s issue was that he had gone to Mike about something personal in confidence, almost like “calling a sponsor.”

“I feel like Mike’s done nothing but stab me in the back,” he said. “It sucks and it gets me f—ing angry because I went to him asking for his advice and asking for his wisdom, and he tries to throw it back in my face.”

After taking some time to cool down, Mike ended up apologizing to Ronnie for going “low,” admitting that he was in the wrong. Ronnie accepted the apology, and the two hugged it out.

“You went low, and I went lower and I’m sorry for that,” said Ronnie. “That’s something I need to work on and it’s with you, with my friends, with the woman that I’m with. When someone goes low, I need to stop going lower because it doesn’t resolve nothing.”

“Me and Mike are always going to have a little bit of animosity,” he added. “It is what it is, it’s always been that way. But at the same time, I do love him and he’s always been like a brother to me.”

“One day we love each other, next day we hate each other,” said Mike. “But deep down, through all the bulls—, I really do care and love Ronnie and want to see the best for him.”

After ringing in their last big night out, they woke up the next morning and cooked their final breakfast together, reflecting on what was waiting for each of them back home.

“My future is a little uncertain right now, going home to a serious court case,” said Mike. “But my friends have my back, my family has my back, and my beautiful fiancée is with me every step of the way.”

Ronnie, meanwhile, was going home to his then-pregnant girlfriend Jen Harley. (They welcomed their first child together, daughter Ariana Sky, on April 3 and their on-again, off-again relationship has gotten progressively more volatile.)

“I don’t know what’s going to happen in the next couple of months and that’s a scary feeling,” said Ronnie. “But I’m going to give it my all and we’ll be good. I know we will.”

One thing we can count on? That’s not the last we’ll be seeing of the Shore house roomies.

“We closed one book long ago,” said Jenni “JWoww” Farley. “Now we’re opening up a whole new book of old a— guidos on a wild a— adventure. And stay tuned, motherf—ers. Because we are not done.”

A premiere date for season 2 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation has not yet been announced.