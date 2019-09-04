Jersey Shore: Mike 'The Situation' Calls Ronnie from Prison to Congratulate Him on His Sobriety

If anyone knows what it’s like to date someone in recovery, it’s Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino‘s wife Lauren.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Lauren arrives at Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley‘s house in Las Vegas to celebrate their daughter Ariana’s first birthday party. And while Jen’s decision to take shots even though Ronnie is newly sober raises Lauren’s eyebrows, the two women end up having a heart-to-heart about their situations.

“Everything’s good. Everything is super chill now,” Jen says of her relationship with Ronnie, who at the time had just completed a 30-day stint in rehab.

“You went through kind of what I’m going through,” Jen continues, referencing Mike, who is over three years sober after battling a prescription painkiller addiction. “It’s just good because [Ronnie is] very calm now. It’s completely changed him. And it’s changing me, because I’m not on edge. Everything has just been really good.”

Lauren points out that Ronnie’s recovery will undoubtedly affect their relationship.

“Listen, it’s hard on him and it’s hard on you, because it’s a new world,” she explains. “When you first start recovery, you’re like a newborn. Sometimes the relationship has to take a back-burner.”

“Me and Mike stayed together, but it’s not number one priority,” she adds. “Number one priority is him finding out how to build a solid foundation so that then it came be all about your future, your family.”

Then Mike, who is serving an eight-month sentence for tax evasion, calls from prison to wish Ariana a happy birthday and congratulate Ronnie on his sobriety.

“I miss everybody so much. I can’t wait to see everybody,” he says on speakerphone to the group. “I’m doing great. I think I might be home a little sooner than later and I’ll be in very, very, very good shape. The Situation will no longer be under construction.”

“And I heard that you have a sponsor, you’re doing meetings, and you’re working day at a time at the program, so I’m very proud of you,” he adds to Ronnie. “It works if you work it, buddy.”

“It’s been good so far,” Ronnie says. “One day at a time.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.