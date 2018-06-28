Jersey Shore's Mike 'The Situation' Insists Ronnie Needs 'Help' in Explosive Argument About Rehab

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro are at each other’s throats on the season finale of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode, the longtime frenemies reach their tipping point.

“There’s a lot of history between Ron and Mike and they’ve been having this blow-for-blow, clap-back thing the whole vacation,” says Jenni “JWoww” Farley. “We’re a family, we’re here … let’s air it out.”

At the dinner table, Ronnie admits he can “get crazy” when he parties, but insists he never lets it affect his life.

“You made it your life,” he tells Mike. “You let it affect your whole life, you let it destroy your life. Bro, look at you! You f—ing got a tax evasion, you almost lost everything you f—ing earned.” (Mike is almost 30 months sober after battling a prescription painkiller addiction; he’s currently awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to tax evasion in a New Jersey federal court in January.)

Ronnie’s response immediately sets Mike off, prompting him to reveal some personal information about his friend on-camera.

“Did you not call me two weeks before we came here and say you needed rehab?” he says, alleging Ronnie had told him he would go to rehab once they were done shooting the season.

“No, I said I needed help,” says Ronnie. “My rehab is different from your rehab.”

“Rehab is rehab,” argues Mike.

At that point, Ronnie loses it.

“You put people’s dirt out there — you have to bring it in the house,” he says. “I don’t have a problem. I help myself. You never helped yourself. Lauren helps you now. I take care of f—ing Jen, I take care of my kid, and her f—ing kid. F—ing facts, end of the f—ing story, bottom line. So don’t ever f—ing say I need help.”

See how the rest of fight plays out Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. In honor of the finale, MTV is offering fans the chance to win a trip to Las Vegas and a date with DJ Pauly D by tweeting a special hashtag that will be revealed during the episode.