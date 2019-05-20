Jersey Shore's JWoww 'Can't Wait' for Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino to 'Come Home' from Prison

Jenni “JWoww” Farley misses her friend.

On Monday, Farley posted a sweet tribute to her Jersey Shore costar Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino as he serves time in prison for tax evasion.

“Was watching #willandgrace today and heard Jack say ‘besmirch’ and thought of you @mikethesituation,” she wrote.

Farley also said her 4-year-old daughter Meilani has been asking when she gets to see Sorrentino and his wife Lauren next.

“@meilanimathews asks all the time ‘when can we go see your best friend mike… I miss him and @lauren_sorrentino,’ ” she said. “Really can’t wait for you to get home.”

Along with the touching message, Farley, 34, shared a handful of photos of the duo.

Sorrentino, 36, began his eight-month prison sentence in January.

Earlier this month, his wife Lauren shared several photos of the reality star wearing his prison uniform inside the New York correctional facility. Standing alongside Lauren and his Jersey Shore costars Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino, Sorrentino looked happy and healthy, showing off his large bicep muscles.

In April, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi gave an update on Sorrentino, revealing he was making the most of his time in prison and “having the time of his life.”

“It’s like he’s in a senior home,” Polizzi, 31, told E! News. “He’s playing Bingo, he’s helping people recover in jail.”

“We all talk to him through an email, so I talk to him like once a week,” she continued. “He’s in the gym a lot, so he’s probably gonna come out ripped. You know, he’s not gonna be BDS anymore — Big Daddy Sitch — he’s [probably] gonna have his six-pack again. But he’s doing … he’s doing good in there.”

Sorrentino and his brother Marc were indicted in September 2014 for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the United States after allegedly failing to properly pay taxes on $8.9 million in income from 2010 to 2012. In April 2017, both men were indicted on additional charges including tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records.

Sorrentino pled guilty to one count of tax evasion in January 2018, and his brother Marc pled guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return. In October 2018, Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison and two years of supervised release, and Marc was sentenced to two years.

Sorrentino was also ordered to complete 500 hours of community service and was given $123,913 in restitution, which he has already paid, plus a fine of $10,000.