Jersey Shore's JWoww Calls Angelina and Ex-Boyfriend Zack 'Idiots': 'They Instigated Each Other'

This week, the Jersey Shore drama was raging on and off-screen.

As Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was airing on MTV, Jenni “JWoww” Farley got into it with her costar Angelina Pivarnick on Twitter.

“Grinding on someone’s man? Asking for a 3 some? Kissing someone else’s BF?” Farley wrote. “That’s a blatant disregard of boundaries.”

Farley was referencing the cast’s wild night out in Las Vegas, when Farley’s then-boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello got a little too close for comfort with Pivarnick at the club while Farley was drunkenly passed out. The episode also featured a scene from earlier in the day in which Pivarnick knocked on Farley and Carpinello’s door and made a joke about having a threesome.

Grinding on someone’s man? Asking for a 3 some? Kissing someone else’s BF? That’s a blatant disregard of boundaries #JSFamilyVacation — JWOWW (@JENNIWOWW) October 18, 2019

Image zoom From left: Angelina Pivarnick, Zack Clayton Carpinello, Jenni "JWoww" Farley Dia Dipasupil/Getty; Mike Coppola/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty

On Twitter, Pivarnick insisted she was just being playful.

“When I asked about a three some everyone knew it was a joke,” she wrote. “I even knocked on their door and was laughing … I never had a three some in my life and I sure as hell wouldn’t want one at 33 years old.”

“I even left baby oil on the floor and a banana and I said since she has sex with him sooo much I left them a gift,” she added. “Please it was a joke!!!”

when I asked about a three some everyone knew it was a joke. I even knocked on their door and was laughingthat scene was after the pool and after the fight him and I had. i never had a three some In my life and I sure as hell wouldn’t want one at 33 years old. #JSFamilyVacation — Angelina Pivarnick (@angelinamtvjs) October 18, 2019

Exactly !!! I even left baby oil on the floor and a banana and I said since she has sex with him sooo much I left them a gift. Please it was a joke !!! #JSFamilyVacation https://t.co/9FAAElQq41 — Angelina Pivarnick (@angelinamtvjs) October 18, 2019

But Farley wasn’t buying it and fired back, calling out Pivarnick for bashing Carpinello in her interviews with producers after the fact.

“Oh ok that makes sense,” she wrote. “Glad what you did was a joke, and u grinding on him was a joke… and u kissing him was a joke… BUT when he joked back, you made it seem like he was a creep and destroyed him in interview. Got it. Makes total sense now.”

After a fan called Farley “a hypocrite” for choosing “what is a joke and what’s not,” she defended herself, insisting her problem was with Pivarnick for acting like everything was fine with Carpinello until her interviews.

“I found the whole night funny and no big deal. What I don’t like is when someone says how fun the night was (in text) and then goes in front of a camera and says the opposite,” she tweeted.

RELATED: Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s Ex-Boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello Posts About ‘Strength’ After Split

Farley also made it clear that she was upset with both Pivarnick and Carpinello.

“Who said I’m not mad at both?” she wrote. “Both are idiots but they instigated each other… only difference is Angelina gets to talk about it on the show… like if you were that uncomfortable tell me.. don’t tell others and text me how much fun it was.”

Oh ok that makes sense. Glad what you did was a joke, and u grinding on him was a joke… and u kissing him was a joke.. BUT when he joked back, you made it seem like he was a creep and destroyed him in interview. Got it. Makes total sense now. https://t.co/RGByAR5MKZ — JWOWW (@JENNIWOWW) October 18, 2019

Not at all.. i found the whole night funny and no big deal. What i dont like is when someone says how fun the night was (in text) and then goes in front of a camera and says the opposite https://t.co/sCqhyTlC7E — JWOWW (@JENNIWOWW) October 18, 2019

On the episode, Farley, at the time still fully on Carpinello’s side, was convinced Pivarnick was the one who acted inappropriately and even accused her of kissing him.

Pivarnick was distraught by the accusation. “The lies about me kissing [him] are so upsetting, because this is something that has really been taking a toll on me, on my fiancé and on our relationship.”

“I’m stressed out. I lost so much weight over all of this,” she said, crying. “This can break up my engagement — just her saying that, my fiancé thinks that this actually happened and that’s why I’m upset.”

On Twitter, Pivarnick insisted it was just “a kiss on the cheek.”

IT WAS A KISS ON THE CHEEK !!! #JSFamilyVacation — Angelina Pivarnick (@angelinamtvjs) October 18, 2019

RELATED: JWoww Says ‘Getting Yourself Jewelry Always Helps’ After Breakup as She Buys New Earrings

After last week’s episode aired, unveiling the interaction between Pivarnick and Carpinello at the club, Farley called them both out for their behavior in a scathing Instagram post.

Who said I’m not mad at both? Both are idiots but they instigated each other… only difference is Angelina gets to talk about it on the show… like if you were that uncomfortable tell me.. don’t tell others and text me how much fun it was 🙄 https://t.co/2ioeWmmfUA — JWOWW (@JENNIWOWW) October 18, 2019

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt,” she wrote. “I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me. For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a storyline that will forever haunt me.”

She ended the relationship a day later, according to multiple reports. (Her rep has not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

Hours later, Carpinello apologized for his actions on Instagram, writing, “I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for. … I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.