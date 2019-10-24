Jersey Shore: JWoww Slams Angelina for 'Disrespecting' Her Fiancé Chris as Feud Heats Up

New shore house, same problems.

In a sneak peek at Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, tensions between Jenni “JWoww” Farley and her costar Angelina Pivarnick continue to escalate after the cast moves into a new beach house in New Jersey for a vacation.

“How much do you commit to a lie?” Jenni demands. “I would be the same way if I felt guilty, too.”

To recap, the feud started after a wild weekend in Las Vegas, when Jenni’s boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello got a little too close for comfort with Angelina at the club while Jenni was drunkenly passed out. But he then claimed that Angelina actually tried to kiss him, and Jenni was livid.

“I never tried to kiss your man, girl,” Angelina insists. “I would never kiss somebody else. I don’t even think your man is hot.”

They continue arguing back and forth until Jenni finally lashes out, slamming Angelina for her alleged behavior towards her fiancé Chris Larangeira.

“You sit here and you want to disrespect your man with half my roommates,” she says. “Then you look at everyone and you go, ‘I don’t understand why I have problems in my relationship. I don’t understand why Chris has such anger issues.’ Here’s the reason, Angelina: Stop disrespecting your man.”

“I don’t disrespect my man,” Angelina says. “What about your divorce that f—ing happened that you don’t want us to talk about?”

“Because I respect my kids and I respect my husband,” Jenni fires back. “That’s how you get a divorce.”

But Angelina isn’t having it.

“All I know is that she’s a deflector,” she fumes to producers in an interview. “She deflects, she’s a hypocrite. She’s a f—ing bulls— artist and she’s lying right now about me and her f—ing 24-year-old sperm bank donor boyfriend. Sorry, don’t want your man.”

Jenni filed for divorce from husband Roger Mathews a little over a year ago. The two, who share daughter Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3, finalized the proceedings this past August.

Jenni and Zack have been dating since April, though they reportedly briefly split as the drama with Angelina unfolded on the show this month. They have since reconciled, according to multiple reports.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.