Jersey Shore: Jenni Secretly Invites Ronnie's On-Off Girlfriend to the Strip Club — Without Him

Jenni “JWoww” Farley is stirring the pot — big time.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the roomies can all sense that something is going on between Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his on-off girlfriend/baby mama Jen Harley amid rumors he went “MIA” on her for a week.

“Ron’s going through some s— and I don’t even know his state right now, so I can’t even speak on it,” says Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio. “But Ron and Jen are going through something — I’m not sure if I want to talk about it, because I’m afraid that it could trigger a Ron-page. So I’m going to try to keep it positive.”

Jenni, on the other hand, isn’t quite on the same page. In fact, she’s already secretly invited Jen to join them at the strip club that night — knowing all too well that Ronnie had already decided not to go.

Jenni "JWoww" Farley (left) and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

She calls Pauly into her room and lets him in on her plan — and he’s shocked.

“Oh my God,” he says. “You are a gangster.”

“We’re playing with fire right now,” he admits. “Jenni invited Jen to the strip club, and Ronnie’s not going?”

“What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas,” Jenni adds. “Unless you’re on the Jersey Shore, and that s— goes up in f—ing 200 countries, and you’re f—ed.”

