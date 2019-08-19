Jersey Shore: Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Says She's Having 'Lots of Sex' with New Boyfriend

Jenni “JWoww” Farley‘s new boyfriend is about to make his small-screen debut.

In a new teaser for this season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Jenni, 34, drops the first mention of her budding romance since filing for divorce from Roger Mathews last September after almost three years of marriage.

“I am having lots of sex,” she says with a grin as footage rolls of her kissing her new man, 24-year-old wrestler Zack Clayton Carpinello. (The two have been dating April.)

RELATED: Jersey Shore‘s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Calls Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley ‘Fake’ for Refusing to Discuss Divorce

Image zoom Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Zack Carpinello KCR/REX/Shutterstock

The clip also teases Deena Cortese welcoming her first child, baby Christopher, with husband Christopher Bucker; Vinny Guadagnino‘s Chippendales residency; and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino beginning his eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion.

The rest of the season will also chronicle Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi‘s third pregnancy, Angelina Pivarnick‘s wedding planning and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro‘s stint in rehab.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.