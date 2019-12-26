Jersey Shore Star Jenni 'JWoww' Farley's Ex-Husband Says He's 'Grateful for Peace' on Christmas

With the holidays in full swing, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and her ex-husband Roger Mathews appear to be co-parenting smoothly.

Early Christmas morning, Mathews took a moment to express his gratitude before celebrating with daughter Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3.

“1:24 am. The shopping is done, the presents are wrapped, letters are written, daddy stood on his front lawn at 1:00 am and took giant bites out of the apples we left for the reindeer,” he wrote. “Let the magic begin around 7 am. I cannot wait !!!”

“May god bless all your family’s and may your children’s Christmas be magical,” he continued. “It is after all a fairytale to Children and a very grown up reality for adults but no matter what your reality, there is no greater reward than seeing a child’s face light up with excitement.”

Later that day, he posted videos of the kids opening and playing with their presents, calling it “an epic morning with my babies.”

“First and foremost I’m grateful for my babies and their health, second to that I am grateful for peace and growth in my own life,” he said. “Most of us live in a nation of leaders who will never find a way to peace for us as a whole. Find it in your own relationships and personal little world and it will have a profound effect that echoes throughout all aspects of your life. There are essentials in life that we all need but happiness and growth is a personal choice. Onwards and upwards!”

This year marks the first Christmas since the Jersey Shore star, 34, and Mathews, 44, finalized their divorce in August. Mathews revealed earlier this month that the exes would be splitting time with the kids this holiday.

After almost three years of marriage, Farley filed for divorce from Mathews in September 2018. Two months later, she filed for a restraining order against him after the two got into an argument.

She also accused him of physical and emotional abuse in a lengthy statement shared on her personal website, releasing footage in January 2019 that allegedly showed Mathews attacking her. Mathews denied the allegations.

The exes eventually managed to put the animosity behind them, reuniting to celebrate Easter this year with their kids. In May, Farley told PEOPLE she and Mathews were on good terms.

“I’ve always wanted to be amicable,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to put my kids first and that’s what we’re really trying to do right now. There’s always going to be drama because you have two people that are very hard-headed, and we have two kids together. At the end of the day, we love our children and we want what’s best for them, so I think we’re over the hump and I’d like to say it’s smooth sailing from now on.”

After the divorce proceedings were finalized this summer, Farley’s rep told PEOPLE that the two “reached an amicable conclusion” and “remain devoted to co-parenting their children in a happy and healthy environment.”

Farley started dating professional wrestler Zack Clayton Carpinello in the spring. Though the two briefly split this fall after an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation aired footage of him getting a little too close for comfort with her costar Angelina Pivarnick, PEOPLE confirmed earlier this month that they are officially back together.

Last weekend, Farley celebrated Carpinello’s 25th birthday with two of her costars, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Vinny Guadagnino.

“When 24 turns 25,” she captioned a photo of the group enjoying dinner at The Butcher’s Block in New Jersey.