MTV's Jersey Shore: JWoww Confronts Ronnie's Girlfriend Jen with a Joke About Her 'Hot' Mugshot

Leave it Jenni “JWoww” Farley to pipe up when no one else dares.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, things get incredibly awkward when Ronnie Ortiz-Magro shows up to a group dinner in Atlantic City with his on-off girlfriend Jen Harley. Needless to say, everyone is more or less terrified to see her, considering it was just days after she allegedly dragged Ronnie with her car while their infant daughter was in the backseat, landing him in a sling.

“Take off your seat belts, Jen’s coming to dinner,” Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino jokes.

“Yo, this s— is going to be mad awkward,” Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio says. “Somebody’s got to call her out, though.”

It’s definitely not going to be Vinny Guadagnino.

“I’m not going to say anything to Jen, I don’t want her to kill me,” he says. “I don’t know who’s going to have the balls to say something to her.”

Surprise, surprise — it’s JWoww. Suddenly turning to face Jen, she smiles and delivers the simple yet effective blow: “Your mugshot — you look hot.”

Jen was arrested and charged with domestic battery after the incident in June; the Clark County District Attorney’s Office later confirmed to PEOPLE that there was “insufficient evidence” to prosecute her.

The MTV stars previously told PEOPLE Now that Ronnie’s explosive relationship can be challenging for everyone.

“You’re going to see me giving him a little bit of tough love,” JWoww said. “It just stems from, honestly, love. We love him, we want the best for him. Sometimes when people are in it, they don’t realize what it’s like looking from the outside in. You’ve kind of got to wake that person up.”

“It was hard on us, too,” Mike admitted. “Because we were trying to support him in this difficult situation that he was in and at certain times we didn’t know what to do.”

“We still wanted to enjoy our vacation, too, you know!” Pauly added. “But what’s dope about our show is people go through what he’s going through and you get to actually live it, see it, breathe it with us. You get to see how we handle it, how he handles it, how we help him and how we’re there for our brother.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.