Jersey Shore: Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Says Her Boyfriend Zack Carpinello Is a 'Monster in Bed'

Jenni “JWoww” Farley‘s boyfriend has officially made his Jersey Shore debut.

On Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Jenni, 34, got candid — really candid — about her relationship with 24-year-old wrestler Zack Clayton Carpinello.

“I never in a million years thought I would be dating someone younger than me,” she told Angelina Pivarnick and Lauren Sorrentino. “We’re completely different — not a tattoo, nothing. Total white boy, polo-khaki-wearing. Not my style at all. But then he turns into this f—ing monster in bed. I was like, ‘Are you an escort? What’s going on?’ It wasn’t normal. I had to look up positions and stuff.”

“He just really makes my heart feel something, besides being dead inside,” she joked. “It feels good.”

Jenni filed for divorce from ex Roger Mathews in September 2018 after almost three years of marriage. The two, who share daughter Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3, finalized the proceedings last month, and Jenni and Zack have been dating since April.

Though she had been referring to him by a secret nickname, “24,” on the show thus far, she finally dropped his real name on-camera while gushing about him to Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi on Thursday’s episode.

“You’re so smitten. I’ve never seen you like this,” Nicole remarked. “I feel like you’re catching feelings. And that’s not a bad thing.”

“I am flooded with emotions,” Jenni admitted. “Because I actually never thought I was going to be madly in love with somebody ever again, but I’m praying it’s going to be good.”

“I didn’t want a relationship because I was so … scorned, but then I never thought I was going to find someone like him,” she added. “He really just started making it apparent that he wants to be a part of my everyday life.”

And nothing made Nicole happier than seeing her bestie smile.

“Jenni looks happy. There’s like, a glow about her,” she said. “I feel like we’ve seen her stressed and annoyed for so many years with Roger — the fact that this is a whole new Jenni and she’s outgoing and she’s always in a good mood, I’m so happy for her.”

Later in the episode, Zack made his first on-camera appearance during a lunch date with Jenni.

“I’m already extra nervous because Zack is f—ing hot,” Jenni told cameras. “Like, really hot, and he’s really into me and I love that.”

But the date couldn’t have gone more smoothly and by the end of it, Jenni had invited him on a trip to Las Vegas to meet the rest of the cast.

“I am so happy that 24 is able to come to Vegas,” she said. “But I’m a little anxious because when you date me, you date eight of me.”

“As long as we stay this course and he keeps me this happy, I’m in this relationship 100 percent,” she continued. “If there were any red flags, literally any of my intuition kicking in and saying, ‘Don’t go there,’ I wouldn’t.”

But as the word began to spread to the rest of the roomies, not everyone was so convinced the relationship was a good idea.

“Ever since I’ve known Jenni, she’s had a boyfriend,” said Vinny Guadagnino. “After going through all this relationship drama and people extorting you and divorce and custody battles and court, don’t you want to be single? I’d be running the other way from relationships after that, not trying to get back in one.”

Angelina and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro also felt that their friend was moving too fast and worried Zack might be a “rebound guy.”

“She needs to travel the world, be single, go enjoy life,” Ronnie said. “If not, she’s just going to end up dating this poor kid and ruining his life.”

“Or the other way around,” Angelina corrected him.

“I just want to make sure that he has the right intentions and that she’s not rushing it,” Ronnie said. “If it was me, Jenni would have this conversation with me.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.