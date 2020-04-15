Jersey Shore: JWoww 'Blindsided' After Watching Boyfriend Zack Touch Angelina 'Inappropriately'

What happens in Las Vegas … airs a few months later on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode, all hell has broken loose after the cast’s infamous night out in Sin City finally unfolded on the show. As you’ll recall, Jenni’s boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello got a little too close for comfort with Angelina at the club while Jenni was drunkenly passed out. He then claimed that Angelina actually tried to kiss him, prompting a near-brawl between the two women.

After watching the episode, Jenni stops by Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi with Deena Cortese to “catch up on all the f—ing drama that’s transpired since the episode aired.”

“It broke my heart,” she admits in the sneak peek. “I was literally sitting in my living room blindsided. There wasn’t even an inkling of knowing that that’s how it happened.”

“The way everyone described it was so different than I saw,” says Deena, 33. “I watched it and I was like, ‘Woah.'”

“You and me both,” Jenni says with a sigh. “I am mortified. I’m so embarrassed. At this moment right now, I’m not speaking to Zack.”

From left: Angelina Pivarnick, Zack Clayton Carpinello, Jenni "JWoww" Farley

And the “worst part,” Jenni admits, was her fight with Angelina at the beach house in Point Pleasant, New Jersey.

“I got in a f—ing screaming match over something that I should never have got in a screaming match over,” she says.

In a confessional, Jenni walks viewers through her thought process while watching the episode.

“I’m looking at how inebriated and intoxicated I am. Then I’m looking at my boyfriend, who is not helping me, whatsoever, and actually making the whole situation worse by touching Angelina inappropriately,” she says. “I deserved better than that that night, and it’s something that, ever since watching, I can’t get over.”

Jenni, 35, and Zack, 25, briefly split as the drama with Angelina unfolded on the show, though they reconciled weeks later. In the sneak peek, she confirms that she asked him to leave after seeing what transpired.

“He had to go home,” she says. “He put a huge wedge in between me and my friends — like, it caused a war.”

Indeed, at the time, Jenni called both Zack and Angelina out for their behavior in a scathing Instagram post, which resulted in a nasty feud when Angelina fought back on Twitter.

“After the episode aired, I decided to make a post on Instagram,” Jenni recalls in the clip. “I didn’t know how to process it and deal with it, and that caused a really bad snowball with me and Angelina.”

Jenni and the girls weren’t the only ones taken aback by Zack’s behavior — the sneak peek also cuts to Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino rehashing the drama.

“We don’t know what Zack told Jenni that had had happened,” says Pauly, 39. “She just watched the episode. So for five months that it didn’t air, he was probably singing her a different story.”

“He probably said it was all Angelina,” adds Vinny, 32.

“I feel bad,” Pauly admits. “Listen, she’s just coming from a divorce, she obviously loves this guy, he just moved in, he’s met the kids. She feels betrayed.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.