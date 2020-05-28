In a sneak peek at Thursday's episode, the cast convenes at Angelina's wedding venue for the rehearsal dinner

Jersey Shore : JWoww Wants to 'Hide' After Awkward Interaction with Angelina's Psychic Grandma

Angelina Pivarnick's psychic grandmother is making her reality TV debut.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In previous episodes, Jenni has chatted with Grandma Angelina over the phone. She even predicted Jenni's divorce, and warned her about her boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello.

"I am so excited to see Grandma Angelina," Jenni says in the sneak peek. "All I know is I need to befriend her — like, we need to be friends. She concerns me, a little bit."

But Jenni's plans to buddy up to Grandma Angelina quickly fall flat. She warmly greets Deena and Nicole with hugs, but when Jenni tries to say hello, the mood immediately shifts. Grandma Angelina ignores her, and an awkward silence fills the room.

"I don't know what's going with Angelina's grandma," Jenni admits in a confessional. "For some reason, I feel like she doesn't like me."

Image zoom MTV

The girls escape to the bar — but not before Grandma Angelina shoots Jenni one last threatening look.

"What the f---?" Jenni whispers as she scurries away. "I feel like I'm being watched. I need to hide. Like, her grandma, she's going put a f---ing spell on us."

"That look?" she adds. "Yeah, that look was death."